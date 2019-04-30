Saturday is the day to get rid of your hazardous waste

County Health Department offers free hazardous waste day at Clean Harbors ♦

The Tooele County Health Department will collect hazardous waste in time for spring cleaning.

The annual Tooele County Household Hazardous Waste Collection Day will be held Saturday from 9 a.m. to noon at the Clean Harbors Facility, 2150 N. 470 East in Tooele City.

Tooele County residents are invited to drop off their used oils, paints, poisons, auto batteries, chemicals, antifreeze, and pesticides at the Clean Harbors Facility for safe disposal at no cost, according to Bryan Slade, environmental health director for TCHD.

Unwanted products with labels containing words like poison, warning, caution or federal law prohibits improper disposal, are also welcome.

“We have had people bring in unmarked containers that they don’t know or don’t remember what is in them,” Slade said. “Clean Harbors has a way to figure out what they are and how to safely dispose of them.”

Along with household hazardous waste, the health department will also accept prescription drugs and e-waste such as electronics, computers, and televisions during the collection day.

There are a few things that cannot be accepted at the collection site on Saturday.

“We can’t take anything that explodes,” Slade said. “Like explosives, ammunition or compressed gas cylinders or tanks.”

Waste from businesses, containers larger than five gallons, and radioactive waste also won’t be accepted.

Last year’s collection day netted a large amount of waste including over 1,000 gallons of used oil, 200 gallons of antifreeze, and over 100 pounds of prescription drugs, according to Slade.

Each year the hazardous waste day collects more waste, said Slade. He attributes that to more education and awareness along with the growth in the county’s population.

“It gets harder each year to keep up with one event,” Slade said. “We are looking at other options to provide hazardous waste disposal.”