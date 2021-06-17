Savage opens railport in Peterson Industrial Depot

A new railport celebrated their grand opening at the Peterson Industrial Depot in Tooele City on Wednesday morning.

Savage, a Utah-based global transportation and logistics company, started providing transloading — moving freight between trucks and rail — at a leased site in the Peterson Industrial Deport in April 2021. They have now invested in a 12-acre site of their own at the depot.

The new facility includes 45 railcar spots, warehousing, ground storage, conveyor systems and railcar steaming capabilities, and it provides access to Union Pacific rail lines that connect to markets across North America.

The railport can safely handle both non-hazardous and hazardous products and transfer materials from trucks to railcars for delivery across the United States and internationally or from railcars to trucks for deliveries across the Wasatch Front.

The railport is strategically located to serve Salt Lake City and surrounding markets from Tooele County.

“We’re excited to have our new transload facility in Tooele up and running and look forward to helping businesses throughout the Salt Lake metropolitan area improve their inbound and outbound supply chains with better access to rail transportation,” said Brad Crist, Savage Energy and Chemical Sector President. “Our focus is on providing safe and reliable service and being a trusted partner for customers in many industries — including mining, refining, power genSaveration, agriculture and more — for many years to come.”

Savage has been in business for 75 years with headquarters in Midvale, Utah. They have 4,500 team members that work in 200 locations.

The Savage Railport – Tooele, Utah location has 17 employees, but the impact on Tooele County’s economy may be larger as businesses that need rail service may choose to locate in Tooele to be near the railport, according to Jeff Hymas, Savage’s communications director.

Miles Hansen, president and CEO of World Trade Center Utah, talked about the importance of facilities like the Savage Railport – Tooele,Utah.

“Savage’s new railport in Tooele is a milestone in Utah’s path to becoming not just the crossroads of the west but the crossroads of the world,” Hansen said. “We are so fortunate to have a global company like Savage headquartered and making investments right here in Utah. The new Savage facility exemplifies how important our rural communities are for our shared global efforts. By utilizing rail to move products in and out of Utah, we reduce traffic congestion and emissions along the Wasatch Front while harnessing the workforce and talent located in Tooele County.”

Tooele City Mayor Debbie Winn spoke during the ribbon cutting ceremony.

“Without businesses we don’t thrive,” Winn said. “We are putting these old railroad tracks, where our parents and maybe grandparents worked, back to use.”

The Savage Railport – Tooele, Utah is located at 1752 West B Avenue in Tooele City.