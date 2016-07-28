Saved by an Angel

Marlee Dalton celebrates six-year anniversary of organ transplant ♦

Marlee Dalton’s life was changed almost exactly six years ago, on July 30, 2010.

Dalton, who works as a family nurse practitioner and midwife at Northpointe Women’s Clinic in Tooele, became gravely ill after falling and breaking an ankle. Dalton said medicine the doctors prescribed destroyed her kidneys within two months, and she underwent dialysis for 15 months.

Being diabetic, Dalton was authorized to also receive a pancreas transplant at the same time. She received a couple of phone calls about possible organ matches, but neither matched well enough to go through with the procedure.

When she received a phone call from Intermountain Donor Services on the morning of July 29, 2010, she knew everything was going to be OK.

“When that phone call came, I knew that really was mine; it was really going to be for me this time,” Dalton said. “The surgery was postponed just a little bit due to medical delays at the hospital, but on July 30, 2010, I had my kidney/pancreas transplant.”

Dalton said the surgery lasted about eight hours and was a complete success.

“The kidney worked immediately and the pancreas worked immediately,” she said. “It was called the perfect match.”

Little did she know at the time how perfectly it would go on to change her life during the next six years.

Getting directions

In the hospital after the surgery, Dalton said she had a deeply spiritual experience in which she saw a vision of a young man, who from the newspaper obituaries she quickly identified as Brandon Curtis, a Springville High School football player who died tragically after practice in an automobile accident two days prior.

“I knew in my heart that that was my organ donor. There was never, ever a question in my mind,” Dalton said. “I followed that football team the whole year. … The whole season was dedicated to the Springville Red Devils number 30, (which) was his number. That team went on to go to the state championship.”

Intermountain Donor Services allow organ transplant recipients to write one thank-you letter to the family of the donor. Dalton said she wrote multiple letters every day for the first year, but never sent any of them.

“There was never one that depicted what I wanted to say and say it in a meaningful way,” she said. “There was never one that came out just right; you can only do so much on paper.”

It wasn’t until a year after the surgery that she had any contact with Brandon’s family.

Dalton took her parents to Springville on the one-year anniversary of the transplant to honor Brandon’s gravestone. After hours of searching for the cemetery — Dalton said they never did find his grave on that 2011 trip — she asked her father to stop and ask for directions at a nearby grocery store. He reluctantly agreed, coming back a few minutes later to tell her Brandon’s mother was working at the customer service desk.

“It never, ever crossed my mind what was about to happen,” Dalton said. “I just kind of walked up to customer service and asked ‘are you Dianne?’ … She got somebody to kind of cover her, and we went out and sat down. I just kind of hung my head down and started to cry. She just put her arms around me and she said ‘I know, it’s been a tough week.’”

An emotional meeting

Reflecting back, Brandon’s mother Dianne Curtis said her son’s decision to be an organ donor has helped her find a little solace.

“I had never had any qualms about donating organs, it was never one of those things I’d really thought about. When Brandon died, I was so grateful to know that … his life was over. but he really does continue onward, and it helps us heal in a major way,” she said. “I’m so grateful it worked out that he was in the hospital, that all those requirements were met. If he had died at the scene, none of that could have happened. For me, it helped the grieving process a lot.”

Curtis said organ donation doesn’t need to be an awkward or uncomfortable subject because of the number of lives that can be saved just by checking the ‘yes’ box on a driver’s license.

“People need to not be as scared of the unknown,” she said. “Maybe it’s an education thing. I don’t know how to get the education out, but this isn’t a scary thing. It’s a huge, largely beneficial to more than just the receiver. It’s beneficial to the giver as well, to know. Brandon saved five lives.”

Though she struggled with grief and planned to take the week off work during the one-year anniversary of her son’s death, Curtis offered to cover the shift of a coworker the same day the Daltons came looking for his gravestone. When Dalton came to the customer service desk at the grocery store, Curtis didn’t have any idea who she was or why she wanted to speak outside.

“I didn’t even cry until she said that she had seen him,” Curtis said. “I missed him so much that I just — that’s what I would love to have, just to see him. Even if it was in my dreams.”

Curtis said she has only ever met one other recipient, a person who received one of Brandon’s corneas.

“It was a very sweet experience to meet (Dalton) and realize all she had gone through,” Curtis said. “Of course I could never have found that all out in the few minutes we had met, but she had gone through a lot. I don’t know how long she would have lasted if that kidney had not become available.”

Curtis invited Dalton to take part in the Brandon Curtis 5k fun run in Springville a couple weeks after the unexpected grocery store meeting, which gave the two families an opportunity to properly meet.

“It never ended after that. We still get together. I talk to her pretty much every day,” Dalton said. “So many lives have been crossed and touched. It’s just the rippling effect of one little thing.”

The softball tournament

Dalton has understandably become an advocate for organ donation. She organized the Dalton Donate 4 Life softball tournament in 2012 to raise funds and awareness for the cause.

“I wanted to do something to give back to our community and to show appreciation, because everybody really rallied around me when I got sick,” Dalton said.

By her own description, Erda has always been her home. Her beautiful house sits near the railroad tracks in Erda’s east bench. She grew up eating Erda Burgers and playing in tournaments at the Warr Memorial Ballpark just off of SR-36.

Those hometown ties are part of what makes the Dalton Donate 4 Life tournament so special each year.

“It’s such a great community, I’ve always lived here,” Dalton said. “I could go to the Deseret Peak, I could open (the softball tournament) up to 30 teams, I could make a lot of money. It’s not about making money because not one single penny goes to me.”

Perhaps nothing says Erda more than a softball tournament, which may be one reason the Dalton Donate 4 Life tournament has been so successful.

Each year, Dalton said she enters a BC30 team — Brandon’s initials and jersey number at Springville — made up of the Curtis and Dalton families.

“We’re not good, but we have fun,” Dalton said.

The tournament itself typically kicks off on a Friday night in late June with an opening ceremony and runs all night until a winning team is crowned sometime the following day. Dalton said next year’s tournament is scheduled for June 23-24 and the entry fee is $300, including the event T-shirts. Those interested in registering may contact Amber Lowder at 801-891-0687.

The proceeds raised at the softball tournament go to help three causes Dalton is passionate about: Intermountain Donor Services, Dalton Donate 4 Life and the Brandon Curtis Forever Strong Foundation.

The Dalton Donate 4 Life funds go toward six scholarships given annually to high school seniors from Tooele County School District who are pursuing higher education in medicine or nursing.

“That is my way of continuing through other individuals to take care of others and to give back and save others’ lives. Part of that application process is writing an essay on organ donation,” Dalton said. “The majority of scholarships are awarded in a deceased individual’s name. For me to be able to stand there and present these awards and scholarships is a humbling experience.”

Dalton said she has given more than 30 such scholarships since the tournament began, including seven at the most recent tournament in June.

The Brandon Curtis Forever Strong Scholarship is given to “outstanding student-athletes who have proven themselves through Academics, Athletics and Community service and demonstrates a ‘Forever Strong’ attitude and work ethic,” according to the foundation’s website.

A perfect match

As the oldest of seven children, Brandon Curtis’ legacy is perhaps most visible in the lives he has brought together — namely that of his mother and Dalton.

“It was one young man bringing two families (together),” Dalton said. “In so many ways, we’ve saved each others’ lives. I was, and continue to be able to live because of Brandon, and they get to see that. I get to be a part of their lives, and that’s their son that continues to live.”

Curtis said she knows she’ll see her son again and she doesn’t worry about his well-being.

“I know there is life after death. I know Brandon is at peace, that he is happy. That’s given me a lot of peace in these past six years. I would love to see him again, and see his crooked little smile and his mischievous grin,” she said. “I think about him all the time and I miss him every day, but I don’t worry about him.”

But an underlying legacy is found in what he has done after death to further the awareness of organ donation.

“His decision to be an organ donor saved my life. How grateful I was to (Curtis) for honoring his decisions to be an organ donor and what a difference it had made in my life and the lives of so many others — family, friends, community,” Dalton said. “I have two great big families now.”

Dalton said she is grateful to be alive because of a successful transplant.

“I really know we were a perfect match,” she said.