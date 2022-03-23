Saving lives in Ukraine

Bravery packed with 1400 pounds of medical supplies, Dr. Duval is traveling to Ukraine ♦

A local doctor with plans to spend spring break with his family is now on the ground in Poland and is headed for Ukraine.

Dr. Gordon Duval, Erda resident and a pediatrician at Mountain West Medical Center, and his wife, Leona, had plans to spend spring break on a trip with their children.

Instead, Gordon Duval packed up donated medical supplies and boarded a plane at Salt Lake International Airport on Saturday bound for Poland.

Gordon’s ultimate destination is Kyviv, Ukraine where he plans to establish a clinic for children. “We had planned a family trip,” said Leona Duval. “But as we watched what was going on in Ukraine, we talked about it, and decided we couldn’t just watch and do nothing.”

Leona said they spent hours and hours on the phone talking to embassies, consulates and other agencies trying to find a way to get help into Ukraine.

“We just felt that we needed to do this,” Leona said. “We needed to get some help into Ukraine for the children, to solve the immediate problem while other agencies and groups were still trying to get things set up.”

Gordon Duval loaded up 1,400 pounds of medical supplies into 21 suitcases and left from the Salt Lake International Airport on Saturday morning. He landed later Saturday in Warsaw, Poland.

The medical supplies were donated by individuals and three hospitals in Utah. Delta Air Lines waived baggage fees, allowing Gordon to bring the 21 suitcases of medical supplies, Leona said.

On Monday, Leona said Gordon was on the ground in Poland and waiting for transportation to Ukraine. He picked up a refrigerator, freezer and a washing machine for the clinic after landing in Poland, she said.

Leona said Gordon only has one week off work for spring break and plans to return from Ukraine this Saturday in time to be on call for work on Sunday.

The plan in Ukraine is for Gordon to get the supplies in and establish the clinic. He will begin to treat children that are in the war zone. The clinic will give other doctors that come to Ukraine after Gordon a place already set up with supplies to help children, according to Leona.

“I’m a little nervous,” she said. “But we have faith in God and feel strongly that this is something we should be doing, so I do feel at peace.”