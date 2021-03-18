Say goodbye to Tooele InstaCare

Decrease in volume, increase in virtual visits blamed for 9-year-old facility closing ♦

Intermountain Healthcare announced on Wednesday that they will close the Tooele InstaCare on April 15.

The health care company cites a decrease in patient volume and an increase in virtual visits as the reason for the closure.

“Due to decreases in urgent care patient volumes over the last few years and increasing use of virtual visit options, like Connect Care, the Intermountain Tooele InstaCare will close at the end of day April 15,” reads a press release from IMC issued Wednesday morning.

The closure reflects a continuing shift in consumer preferences toward using digital and virtual options for primary care and uncomplicated urgent care, according to IMC officials.

IMC directs patients in the Tooele area to their InstaCare facilities in West Valley City or near downtown Salt Lake City, in their press release.

Intermountain will open a “same-day primary care” clinic at Northpointe Medical office in Tooele for walk-in patients. It will be open Saturday and Sunday from 9 am – 5 pm beginning approximately April 17, according to IMC.

Intermountain has 25 other InstaCare locations and five KidsCare locations, so patients can access several other nearby InstaCare locations and other urgent care options, according to IMC officials.

The IMC InstaCare facility in Tooele City opened in 2011.