SBA opens exclusive window for PPP for small businesses

Small businesses in Tooele County have one more week to apply for Coronavirus relief paycheck protection program loans without having to compete with larger businesses for funding.

The Small Business Administration established a 14-day, exclusive PPP loan application period for businesses and nonprofits with fewer than 20 employees that started on Feb. 24 and runs until March 9.

“The two-week period allows small businesses to apply for and receive funding without having to compete with the larger businesses that are eligible for PPP,” said Jess Clifford, director of the Tooele Valley Small Business Development Center.

After March 9, smaller businesses will still be eligible for PPP loans, but loans for larger businesses will also be processed — and funds are limited.

Clifford said he encourages small businesses to apply for the PPP.

“It’s like anything else, if you don’t ask the answer is always going to be ‘no,’” he said.

The SBA has revised some of the guidelines for the PPP program and businesses previously ineligible may be eligible now, according to Clifford.

The PPP funding formula for sole proprietors, independent contractors, and self-employed individuals has been revised to allow more financial support for these businesses.

A restriction on PPP eligibility for small business owners with non-fraud felony convictions has been eliminated. Restrictions based on student loan delinquency have been changed. The SBA has also opened up access to the PPP to non-citizens who are lawful U.S. residents.

The PPP is designed to help businesses keep their workforce employed during the COVID-19 crisis.

Participants in PPP may have all or part of their PPP loan forgiven if they meet certain eligibility requirements.

PPP loans are administered by individual banks.

Clifford suggests that business owners start by applying for a PPP loan with the financial institution that they are most familiar with.

“If they are told that their PPP funds have been exhausted, apply at another institution,” he said.

Some institutions may have exhausted their PPP funds, but others may still have PPP funds available.