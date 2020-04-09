School announces changes to lunch pickup program

Week’s worth of meals to be distributed in two weekly pickups ♦

Before closing down for spring break, Tooele County School District reported that they had served over 72,000 meals for the week ending April 3.

When school starts — at home — on April 13, the school district will have meal pick-ups two days each week, but students will still get five days of breakfasts and lunch.

On Mondays students will receive both breakfast and lunch for Monday and Tuesday. On Wednesdays students will receive breakfast and lunch for Wednesday, Thursday, and Friday.

This measure is being taken to limit workers’ exposure to the public and their co-workers, according to Casey Kress, Tooele County School District child nutrition program supervisor.

Bags of food will be considerably large, with 6 to 12 pounds of food per child. People should plan to pick up by vehicle, or if they are walking, bring a cart, wagon or stroller, Kress suggested.

Food pick up locations include: Grantsville Elementary, Willow Elementary, Clarke N. Johnsen Junior High, Copper Canyon Elementary, Middle Canyon Elementary, Northlake Elementary, Overlake Elementary, Settlement Canyon Elementary, Sterling Elementary, Tooele Junior High, Old Mill Elementary, Stansbury Park Elementary, Stansbury High, Ibapah Elementary, Wendover High, and Vernon Elementary.

Meals will also be available for pick up at: the Pine Canyon Fire Station, Stockton Fire Station, South Rim Park, Rush Valley City Hall, the bus stop by Gateway Apartments, and the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints parking lots on Canyon Road in Lake Point and Erda Way in Erda.

Pick time is from 11 a.m. until noon.

People picking up food need to have their “number of children vehicle display” filled out and displayed as they come through the line.

Signs will be required starting April 13, Kress said.

If a sign can’t be printed at home, there are some available upon request, according to Kress.

Meals are for children 18 years of age and younger. They are free. No adult meals are sold.

Kress reminds people that this is a drive-through, grab-and-go service. Parents and students should not remain at the grab-and-go locations to eat. Do not congregate while in line or after you have received your meals. When walking to a food pick up site, keep a minimum of six feet distance between you and others around you. When driving up, the meals may need to be grabbed off a tray through the window of the vehicle.

“On behalf of the entire Tooele County School District Child Nutrition Program team, we thank you for all of your help and support,” said Kress. “Any questions please do not hesitate to call or email.”

Kress can be reached by phone at 435-833-1920 or by email at ckress@tooeleschools.org.