School bell rings for the new year

Tooele County School District threw their school doors open one week ago and ended summer and welcomed both employees and students back to school.

At Willow Elementary School in Grantsville the school welcomed back not only Willow Elementary students, but Willow Elementary will also be the temporary home for 16 2nd through 6th grade classes ultimately destined for the new Twenty Wells Elementary School.

When school district officials recognized that due to construction delays, caused primarily by unexpected supply chain issues, would delay the opening of Twenty Wells, they worked with Willow Elementary School to develop an alternate plan for school opening.

First-grade, kindergarten and pre-school at the two schools will not start until after Labor Day, on Sept. 6.

Testing for kindergarten and pre-school will be held at Grantsville Elementary.

The delay in starting the lower grades and the relocation of testing opened up classroom space at Willow Elementary. With every possible classroom space in use, including the library but not the cafeteria, Willow will accommodate the 16 2nd through 6th grade classrooms from Twenty Wells until after Labor Day.

The Friday before Labor Day will be an early release day for only the students attending school at Willow Elementary.

When students return from the Labor Day break, the Twenty Wells Elementary students will start school at the Twenty Wells building.

The Tooele County School District started the new school year with the largest group of new teachers in the school district in the memory of many veteran school administrators and teachers, over 100 teachers new to the Tooele County School District, some new teachers and some experienced teachers new to the Tooele County School District, attended the school district’s orientation meeting for new teachers.

Some district and school administrators pointed out that the school district’s 2022-2023 starting salary for new teachers helped with recruiting new teachers. Once at the bottom of the pay scale for the 41 school districts in Utah, Tooele County School District — at an annual salary of $58,096 — is now reported to be at the top of statewide pay scales for first-year teachers.

Nearby and similar size school districts in Utah, according to salary schedules published on their websites, list the salary of a first-year teacher with a bachelor’s degree and no extra college credits and no experience teaching at $52,824 in Granite, $52,566 in Salt Lake, $53,080 in Jordan, and $56,325 in Park City school districts.

Hopefully gone are the days of “poaching” teachers, as described by former superintendent Scott Rogers, when other school districts in Utah would call Tooele teachers and essentially say “come work for us and we will pay you more.”

Enrollment numbers for the 2022-2923 school year will not be released immediately as the school district has to wait for a certain number of days before deleting no shows as well as confirming that all new students have been property added with no duplications.

In the fall of 2021, the Tooele County School District reported to the state an October enrollment of 14,607 traditional students and 8,332 students enrolled in the school district’s K-12 Digital Education Center.