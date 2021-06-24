School board adopts $273 million budget

School property tax rate will drop by 2.8% ♦

The Tooele County School District Board of Education adopted a budget for their 2022 year with a $52.6 million increase in expenses, pay raises for employees, and no tax increase.

The school board adopted a budget for 2022 with $273.7 million in total expenses and the certified property tax rate during their meeting on Tuesday night at the school district office.

The $273.7 million for 2022 is $52.6 million over the projected $221.1 million in total expenses for 2021, which is a 23.7% increase.

However, $50.,5 million of the increase will come from bonds approved in the 2020 election for new schools.

The budget includes a $2,000 annual salary increase in the base pay for salaried employees over the already negotiated $5,000 increase in the base pay, for a total increase of $7,000 in the base pay. A commensurate increase is budgeted for hourly employees.

During the June 8 school board meeting, Tooele County School Superintendent Scott Rogers said the salary increases was need to keep the school district competitive with school districts in Salt Lake County.

The school board also adopted the certified property tax rate of .009296, which is down 2.8% from the school district’s 0.009565 property tax rate included in the 2021 budget.

The certified rate is the tax rate that allows the school district to collect the same amount of property tax they did in the previous year, plus property tax from new growth — meaning new houses and commercial buildings.

If the school board had adopted a flat property tax rate by keeping the rate at 0,009565, the owner of a $300,000 home would pay an additional $43 in property tax over what they would have paid at the certified rate.

The flat tax rate would have generated $1.625 million more in revenue for the school district than the certified rate, broken out into approximately $133,000 for the general fund, $12,000 for debt service and $1.5 million for the capital fund.

Before voting on the budget and the property tax rate, the school board had a discussion about the tax rate.

Board member Bob Gowans expressed concern about letting the property tax rate fall to the certified rate.

“If we let the rate float down we’re not capturing growth,” Gowans said. “And we’ve been asked to plan and have a budget that handles growth. Down the line we will need a tax increase for growth and if we let the rate float down that increase may have to double what it would have been.”

Board president Melissa Rich said she had mixed feelings about the tax rate.

“I’m struggling with this decision,” she said. “I’m nervous about all this new growth.”

Board member Julia Holt said it isn’t just new growth that the school district has to worry about.

“And what about inflation?” Holt said. “Inflation Is high. We don’t know yet how high and what it will do to our budget, especially in capital projects.”

Rogers assured the school board that the budget with the certified rate was a sound healthy budget.

“Realizing I don’t get a vote, but the budget includes a good pay increase for our employees and a healthy reserve,” he said. “In the past we have used the flat tax, especially when we were struggling, but that’s not the case here.”

After the discussion, Gowans made a motion to approve the budget with the certified property tax rate.

The motion passed unanimously.