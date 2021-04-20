School Board adopts American Heritage policy

Study of historical documents, reciting the Pledge of Allegiance, posting of national motto required ♦

The Mayflower Compact and organic documents from our country’s pre-colonial era are now among the subjects Tooele County School District students will learn in school.

The Tooele County School Board unanimously approved a new policy titled “American Heritage” during their meeting on Tuesday night.

The policy was written to ensure students gain a proper understanding of American History and Government.

The policy follows a model policy developed by the Utah State Board of Education and complies with state code.

The school board heard a first reading of the policy in January, but decided to wait until the end of the 2021 general legislative session to adopt the policy. There was some indication that the Legislature might change the civic graduation requirements, but they didn’t, said Mark Ernst, the school district’s Grantsville Area director.

“With the policy approved for implementation, we will meet with building administrators and look at the curriculum and make some decisions about where things will be included,” said Ernst.

Much of the material in the policy is not new to our schools.

Ernst, who used to teach social studies at Grantsville Junior High, said most of the material is already covered, except for maybe the Mayflower Compact.

The policy requires that classes, in which the subject matter is relevant include: the study of the Declaration of Independence, the United States Constitution; the national motto; the Pledge of Allegiance; the national anthem; the Mayflower Compact; the writings, speeches, documents, and proclamations of the founders and the presidents of the United States,; organic documents from the pre-colonial, revolutionary, federalist, and post federalist eras; United States Supreme Court decisions; acts of the United States Congress, including the published text of the congressional record and United States treaties.

It also requires that instruction in American history and government include the study of forms of government — such as republic, a pure democracy, a monarchy, and an oligarchy, political philosophies — such as socialism, individualism, and free-market capitalism, the United States’ form of government — a compound constitutional republic, and the flag of the United States and the Pledge of Allegiance to the flag.

Each student must pass a basic civics test as a condition for graduation from high school, unless the student qualifies for an alternate assessment.

The basic civics test is a test that includes 50 out of the 100 questions on the civics test used by the United States Citizenship and Immigration Services. A passing score for graduation is at least 35 out of 50 questions answered correctly. Students may take the test as many times as needed to pass the test.

The policy allows schools to post copies of American historical documents or historically important excerpts from these documents in school classrooms and common areas as appropriate.

Portions of those historical documents should not be omitted for the purpose of censoring religious or cultural content, according to the policy.

The policy requires that the national motto “In God we trust” be displayed in one or more prominent places in each school building.

The policy also requires that the Pledge of Allegiance be recited at the beginning of each day in each classroom, led by a student in the classroom, as assigned by the classroom teacher on a rotating basis. Students will be informed by posting a notice in a conspicuous place that they have the right not to participate in reciting the pledge. Written notice from a student’s parent is required to be excused from reciting the pledge.

Most of the content of the American Heritage policy comes from state code adopted by the state Legislature and administrative rules adopted by the Utah State Board of Education.