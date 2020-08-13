School board adopts property tax increase

Same rate as 2019, but higher than 2020 certified rate ♦

While the rate will be the same as 2019, the property tax rate adopted by the Tooele County School District for 2020 is considered by the state as a tax increase.

The school board adopted a property tax rate of .009565 for 2020 during their meeting on Tuesday night at the school district office.

The rate is the same as the rate for 2019 property taxes for schools in Tooele County, but it is higher than the certified rate of .0090402.

Three people spoke at the Truth in Taxation public hearing on Tuesday night for the school district’s tax increase.

All three opposed the increase.

Jonathan Garrard of Lake Point said the increase was “substantial.”

“You tell me the rate is staying the same, but my property is appraised at higher value,” Garrard said. “I encourage you to keep iy lower, it is substantial. It is money I could spend on my kids. It is money taken out of my pocket.

John Bruns, Tooele, asked the board to think about people living on fixed incomes.

“I am opposed to the increase,” he said. “You don’t need to raise taxes beacuse the county is doing your dirty work for you. The County has assessed my property every year, the same house, for 30 years. With this increase, my taxes have gone up 340% over 30 years. I’m retired now and living on a fixed income. I ask you to think about people living on fixed incomes.”

After the public hearing was completed the school board voted unanimously to approve the higher than certified tax rate of .009565, the same rate as 2019.

The certified rate is the rate at which the school district would receive essentially the same property tax revenue in 2020 as it did in 2019, not including the additional property tax collected from new property added to the tax rolls.

As property values go up, the certified rate goes down, keeping the property tax generated by increasing due to increased values.

Likewise, when property values go down, the certified rate goes up; assuring the school district a stable source of revenue without going through the process of raising taxes.

By keeping the property tax flat, or at the same rate in 2020 as it was in 2019, if a homeowner’s property value did not change in 2020, the homeowner will pay the same amount of property tax for schools in 2020 as they did in 2019.

For example, the property tax for schools for a $300,000 home in Tooele County was $1,578 in 2019 and it will be $1,578 again in 2020.

If the school board had adopted the certified property tax rate of .009042, the school property tax for a $300,000 home would have decreased by $86 to $1,492 in 2020.

At the flat rate of .009565, if the home valued at $300,000 in 2019 went up by 10% to $330,000 in 2020, the school property tax on the home would increase by $158 to $1,736. At the certified tax rate of .009042, the increase in school property tax for 2020 would have been $63.

According to the school districts adopted 2020-2021 budget, the flat tax rate should generate around $3 million more in property tax revenue for the school district.

Tooele County School Board President Maresa Manzione said the increased revenue will be used for teachers and salaries for district employees.