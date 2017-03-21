School board adopts transgender student policy

New policy calls for indvidual decisions by principals ♦

Tooele County School District now has a transgender student policy.

Unanimously adopted at last Tuesday’s school board meeting, the new policy contains definitions and guidance for school staff on records and references, facilities, classes and activities, extracurricular activities, and bullying and harassment.

“The policy was modeled after the Utah School Board Association’s model policy,” said Tooele County School District Superintendent Scott Rogers. “It’s pretty neutral. It basically says let the principal and parents work it out.”

The new policy doesn’t change the way the district has been working with transgender students, according to Rogers.

“We expect the principal to sit down and meet with the parents,” he said. “We have had success with directing transgender students to neutral restrooms and changing areas.”

The policy defines gender as the gender designation assigned at birth. Gender identity is defined as the individual’s internal sense of gender.

Gender identity can be shown by information, including but not limited to, medical history, consistent and uniform assertion of gender identity, or other evidence that the gender identity is sincerely held part of a person’s core identity, and not being asserted for an improper purpose, according to the policy.

When determining the use of restrooms, locker rooms, and gender-segregated activities, school principals are charged by the new policy with considering the desires of the transgender student and the student’s parents, along with the privacy interests of other students.

“We need something to give our principals guidance,” Rogers said. “Risk management officials from the state recommended that we have a written policy.”

If the request of the transgender student or parents is in conflict with the privacy interests of other students, the policy directs the principal to consult with the superintendent, and as appropriate, legal council.

The policy also states that bullying, cyberbullying, harassment, hazing, and retaliation based on a student’s gender status is in violation of the school district’s policy, which prohibits such behavior, regardless of the motivation.

The transgender student policy follows on the heels of the federal government issuing and then retracting guidance requiring transgender students be allowed to use facilities according to their gender identity.

In May 2016, under the Obama administration, the justice and education departments issued joint guidelines stating that schools were to use gender identity when determining facility use by transgender students. The guidance referred to Title IX, the federal law that prohibits discrimination based on sex in schools.

The Utah State School Board responded to the federal transgender student guidance with a letter to local school districts with a letter from Sydnee Dickson, then the Interim State Superintendent.

The state school board said they would not provide a directive to school districts on the topic.

Instead, school districts were expected to continue to accommodate the needs of students according to local policies and procedures, according to Dickson.

“The State Board believes local schools are best equipped to meet the needs of students with sensitivity and timeliness,” wrote Dickson.

In February 2017, Trump administration officials rescinded the May 2016 guidance directions.

The Tooele County School District’s proposed transgender student policy first appeared on the school board’s Feb. 21 agenda. After that meeting, the proposed policy was placed on the school district’s website under the “Policies Under Consideration,” tab, which is found by selecting “Board of Education” on the school district’s homepage, and then selecting “Board Docs” followed by the “Featured” tab.

The school district received no public comments on the website about the proposed policy, Rogers said.

There are several court cases regarding transgender students making their way through the federal court system, according to Rogers.

“This policy, which we took right from the Utah State School Board Association, will provide guidance until we get more clarification from the federal courts,” he said.