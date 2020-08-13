School Board approves $192.7 million budget

Teacher pay to increase as other Utah school districts reach the $50,000 pay level for new teachers ♦

The Tooele County School Board adopted a budget for the 2020-2021 school year on Tuesday night that will direct increases in revenue to salaries for teachers and other school district employees, according to Lark Reynolds, Tooele County School District business administrator.

Increased revenue from the state and an increase in local property tax revenue will help boost teacher salaries in an effort to stay competitive with other school districts along the Wasatch Front.

The base pay for a new teacher in Tooele County School District in 2019-2020 was $43,800.Granite School District recently announced that the starting salary for a new teacher with a bachelor’s degree in their district for the 2021 year will be $50,380.

The approved budget for the 2021 year will allow the school district to bump the starting salary for a new teacher with a bachelor’s degree by $3,200 to $47,000. All current teachers will benefit from an advancement of one step on the salary schedule for an additional $1,000, bringing the total annual pay increase for current certified staff to $4,200.

Looking at the 2021 budget’s $192.7 million in expenses for all funds aggregated by function, 55.4% of the expenses will be spent on instructional expenses. The lowest percentage of expenses is 0.57%, to be spent on district administration, which includes expenses for operation of the school board and the superintendent’s office.