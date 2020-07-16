School board approves bond election for $170 million

Zero net impact for taxpayers projected by Zions Public Finance ♦

The Tooele County School Board voted unanimously Tuesday night to approve a resolution calling for a bond election on Nov. 3.

The bond election will ask voters to support a bond not to exceed $170 million.

The resolution declares that the bonds “shall be issued and sold for the purpose of raising money for constructing and acquiring one or more school sites, buildings and furnishings and improving existing school property under the charge of the Board.”

The board at previous meetings has declared that they will use the proceeds of the bonds to build a high school in the Tooele City-Overlake area, a junior high school in Stansbury Park, and an elementary school in Grantsville.

The school district already owns property for the high school and junior high. The elementary school’s location in Grantsville has not been determined.

Zions Public Finance vice president Alex Buxton explained to the school board how they can issue $170 million in bonds, without increasing the tax burden on property owners.

The school district will pay off two existing bonds, one this year and one next year, he said.

“This creates a trough in the district’s debt service,” Buxton said. “The district can then fill in the trough with the new debt and keep the debt service the same.”

Along with the paying off of old debt, the district also has been experiencing an 8.5% annual growth in their taxable value, according to Buxton.

“The growth provides more taxpayers so the debt service can be spread out among more payers,” Buxton said.

Buxton also said Zions Public Finance was conseravtive in the forecast of future interest rates, adding 50 basis points. A basis point is one hundredth of one percent.

The new bonds will be issued in four series; 2022, 2023, 2024 ans 2025. That allows for the “trough filling” and the increase in taxable value to absorb the new debt service.

While the net effect on taxpayers is projected to be zero, state law requires that the ballot language reflect as if the bonds were being issued in a vacuum, with no regard to current debt being paid off or an increase in taxable value, according to the school district’s bond attorney.

Therefore, the language on the ballot will read that the annual property tax impact will be $221 on a $250,00 home and $403 on a business property having the same value, even though the estimated net property tax increase is zero.

School Board member Scott Bryan also pointed out that the district has lowered the bond amount by $20 million from the $190 million the board asked voters to approve in 2019.

“We listened to our voters,” he said. “We lowered the amount by asking our people to look hard at the school plans and using other sources to cover contingencies. It is not just the same proposal as last time.”