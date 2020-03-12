School board approves business park deal with Grantsville’s RDA

But budget and cap for tax increment to be negotiated later ♦

The Tooele County School Board may feel that the economic future of the entire county just fell on its lap.

With a 5-2 vote, the school board approved an agreement with Grantsville City’s Redevelopment Agency to return up to 80% of future property tax from a proposed business park in the city during the school board’s meeting on Tuesday night.

But the agreement also calls for the school board to have final approval on the development area’s budget and the cap on the total tax increment to be recouped by the developer.

At stake is 1,300 acres of property that wraps around the northside of Utah Motorsports Campus to the east side of Sheep Lane.

The Romney Group, led by its founder Josh Romney, wants to put a business park on the property with what he calls “really big, big buildings” that will bring “hundreds, if not thousands of jobs” to the community.

However, there is no infrastructure to support a business park of that size, according to Romney.

“No sewer, no water, no roads, no storm drain,” he said. “Normally the city or the county would put the infrastructure in, but they don’t have the money to do that. All this agreement says is we’ll put the city or county’s infrastructure in, but we just want to get paid back for it.”

The development area’s budget would spell out the anticipated revenue and costs for developing the project area. The RDA would then capture up to 80% of the increase in property tax from the area for up to 20 years. The RDA would then pass the property tax along to the developer for 20 years or until the expenses for the infrastructure are paid off, whichever comes first, according to the agreement.

Howard Stephenson, president of the Utah Taxpayers Association, said the 80% that the Romney Group was asking for might be OK in some school districts, but not in Tooele County,

“You have done so much with so little,” he said. “I respect this board. It is a major opportunity to get a business park like this here. You need the money. You need this project. But do not give way more than absolutely essential. Eighty percent in Tooele gives twice as much to the developer as 80% in Salt Lake City. I believe it will go forward with 50% or 40%. You need time to get outside expertise to look at this, a third party analysis.”

However, Romney was adamant that he had run several models and the only way the development would work is with an 80% tax increment from the school district.

“We’re asking 90% from the city and the county,” he said. “We know how important the work you do is and how much this impacts you so we are asking less of the school district.”

School board chairperson Maresa Manzione said that while she thinks 80% over 20 years is too much, the board also needs to consider that the school district currently gets almost nothing in property tax from the land.

According to Zions Public Finance study on the development project, the school district currently receives $135 per year in property tax from the property in the proposed business park, which totals $2,708 over a 20-year period.

If the business park develops as planned, at 20% of the tax increment over 20 years, the school district would receive $36.6 million for an average of $1.8 million per year. After 20 years, the property tax realized from the property by the school district would be $19.6 annually, according to the Zions Public Finance projections.

School Board member Scott Bryan said for him the conversation isn’t about 80%, 50% or 40%, but how much is the cap, or the total amount to be recovered in property tax by the Romney Group, and how long will it take for them to get that amount.

“How quickly they get to that cap determines when we get our full amount,” he said.

Representatives of Ninigret and Peterson Industrial Depot used the public comment period at the beginning of the meeting to ask the school board to slow down its decision-making process on the agreement.

Eric Rice, of the Ninigret Group, said the agreement offers an unfair advantage to the Romney Group’s business Park.

“We’ve developed land and brought users in without any tax increment,” he said. “This creates an environment of corporate welfare and offers an unfair advantage. We have shovel ready sites that provide full tax benefit to the school district. Eighty percent is well beyond reasonable or prudent for a 20-year period. Take time to further study this and make an informed decision.”

Aaron Peterson, owner of Peterson Industrial Depot, echoed Rice’s comments.

“Look at the acreage already available,” he said. “Not just in the depot but along state Route 36 and within your cities. As you walk out the door from this meeting, there are 600 acres already available with sewer, water and roads.”

Elected officials from Tooele County and Grantsville encouraged the board to adopt the agreement.

“There is a desperate need for more commercial businesses to build our tax base,” said Tooele County Commission Chairman Tom Tripp. “This business park will be an anchor spot. This opportunity will raise business in every segment of our county. Peterson Industrial Depot and others will benefit from this. It is a good project worthwhile for our community. The county is supportive of the Romney Group and their agreement.”

Grantsville City Mayor Brent Marshall offered his support, too.

“This is a good thing for our communities,” he said. “It will bring money to our communities.”

Romney told the school board that not only would the school district benefit financially from the agreement, but that there would be other benefits as well.

By creating jobs that will keep the county’s workforce in the county instead of commuting, retail business will increase as people stay in the community and spend more of their money locally. A decreased commute time would also allow people more time to become involved in the community, according to Romney.

“This project is the best thing that can happen to this valley,” he said. “We’re not here to just flip the buildings and leave town. We are here to manage the property. We don’t get to recover our costs if we don’t bring businesses in that pay their property tax.”

The school board voted to approve the interlocal agreement between Grantsville City Redevelopment Agency and Tooele County School District, pending approval of the final budget by the school board. Board members Kathy Taylor, Scott Bryan, Maresa Manzione, Melissa Rich, and Alan Mouritsen voted in favor. Board members Julia Holt and Camille Knudson opposed.

The agreement approved on Tuesday night covers the roughly 400 acres north of UMC that is in Grantsville. Romney said he expects to return with a similar agreement for the 900 acres east of Sheep Lane from UMC that is currently in Tooele County. Romney said he intends to have the 900 acres annexed into Grantsville so the business park would not be split across two different entities. The annexation would also avoid dealing with a new city entity, if Erda decides to incorporate, he said.