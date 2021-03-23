School board approves capital outlay budget

The Tooele County School Board approved the school district’s budget for capital expenses, outside of costs covered by voter-approved bonds, during its meeting on March 16.

The approved capital outlay budget included $838,500 in approved capital projects, $255,000 in district wide budgeted projects, and $346,500 in security projects for school buildings.

The school district’s master facilities and capital management plan, adopted in 2014, shows that the district maintains 30 buildings, that includes schools, warehouses, maintenance facilities and other buildings. Not included in those 30 buildings were 29 portable classroom structures.

Big-ticket items included in the capital outlay budget include $80,000 to upgrade an existing chiller unit at Stansbury High School with a more efficient and reliable unit. There is also $55,000 to replace a boiler at Grantsville High School that needs significant repairs with a new boiler that is more efficient, according to Ian Silva, Tooele County School District operations manager.

Tooele High School will get a fire curtain for its auditorium stage to the tune of $100,000.

The state Fire Marshal requires the THS stage to have a fire curtain to separate the audience members from the stage.

Fire and smoke curtains are made up of a flexible, heat-resistant fabric infused with a coating to limit air movement. Curtains limit the migration of fire and smoke. It creates a fire barrier between the audience and the stage and will make this safer for all occupants that use this area, according to Silva.

The district will also spend $135,000 to upgrade obsolete heating, ventilation, and air conditioning controls at Middle Canyon Elementary.

The obsolete controls that are removed from Middle Canyon that are still in good repair will be saved and used at Willow Elementary and Tooele High School, according to Silva.

The district will spend around $346,500 in 2021 for security projects recommended by their security assessment completed by MHTN Architects and R. L. Nichols and Associates.

Included in the 2021 safety budget are funds to install secure front entry and secure vestibules with doorbell cameras and access control at Northlake, West Elementary, and Anna Smith Elementary Schools.

Secure front entrances with doorbell cameras and access control were installed last year at Grantsville Elementary, Willow Elementary, Grantsville Junior High, Tooele Junior High, Overlake Elementary, Settlement Canyon Elementary, Old Mill Elementary, Middle Canyon Elementary, Copper Canyon Elementary, and Sterling Elementary.

In addition the budget will fund additional upgrades to surveillance systems and access control for exterior doors across the district.

The district has budgeted $255,000 for flooring replacement/repairs, painting, turf and landscape, fencing, and furniture and fixture projects in various buildings.

Silva also has estimated costs for two new construction projects — $5 million for the district’s new transportation facility and $5.7 million for a new elementary school in Ibapah.

The new school in Ibapah will follow the same floor plan as the new school in Vernon that opened in the fall of 2020, Silva said.

In July 2019, the school district purchased two 9,000-square-foot buildings in the Peterson Industrial Building valued at $10 million for $3.1 million.

At the time Steve West, then the district’s operation manager, said the school district’s transportation facility needs had outgrown the current facility at Coleman Street.

There was not room at the facility to park all the buses and employee vehicles and there was also a need to add new and larger maintenance bays.

“The $5 million will retrofit Buildings 647 and 649 (at Peterson Industrial Depot) to accommodate the transportation department, and district warehousing needs,” said Silva. “It also covers upgrades to the building’s electrical and mechanical systems to accommodate future growth for the child nutrition program, custodial, and possibly IT.”

Three construction projects were listed as potential bond projects. They included $1 million for a community room at Middle Canyon Elementary, $1 million for artificial turf for Stansbury High School’s football field, and $750,000 for an additional locker room for Grantsville Junior High school.

A $2.3 million request for a cafeteria addition at Stansbury High School was not funded for 2021.

“As an Operations Department, we strive to do our part to provide a safe and comfortable learning environment for our students,” Silva said.