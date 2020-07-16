School Board chooses a least restrictive opening option

4 days at school with 1 day online ♦

Tooele County School District students will return to classrooms at their schools this fall after ending last year at home learning remotely.

The Tooele County School Board adopted a school opening plan during their meeting on Tuesday night.

The adopted plan will bring all students to their classrooms Monday through Thursday for face-to-face learning with their teachers. Friday, which is a half-day for students, will be a virtual, or online, learning day.

Rural schools already on a 4-day schedule will have face-to-face learning Monday through Wednesday with virtual learning on Thursday.

Face masks will be worn in compliance with Gov. Gary Herbert’s order.

The school district will launch an in-house K-12 online school through Blue Peak Online as a full-time option for school, using district teachers.

The school year will start on Tuesday, August 25.

The first week of school will be half-days to allow for teacher training, development, and planning for the new schedule.

The school board conducted an online survey on returning to school using Qualtrics.

A total of 5,969 parents, 957 students, and 711 teachers responded to the survey.

If schools fully re-open, 77% of parents surveyed said they would send their students to school with little reservation or with reasonable safety practices put in place.

There were 12% of the parents who stated they would only send their students back to school if there were additional safety practices put in place.

A total of 5% of the parents said they would not send students back to school and would like to continue online learning from home.

At the start of Tuesday night’s meeting, which was open to the public through Facebook, the board opened with a 30-minute public comment period.

Board president Maresa Manzione read emails, many of them were submitted by the approximately 1,000 people that had tuned in Facebook to watch the meeting.

The comments ranged from wanting schools to be fully open as usual to those that wanted a more restricted opening with an option that would reduce the number of students in the classroom. Some preferred online learning. Some wanted nothing to do with online learning.

Board member Scott Bryan stopped Manzione after the 30 minutes of allotted time expired.

Manzione counted 41 more emails that remained to be read.

“I don’t think we need to hear 41 more,” said Bryan. “We get it, that the opinions are all across the board.”

And the school board went on with their agenda.

The last item on Tuesday night’s agenda was reports from the seven task forces of district staff, teachers, and administrators that looked at different aspects of starting up school mid-pandemic this fall.

The seventh and final report was from the task force on “School-based scheduling and logistics” — the group responsible for recommendations for the actual schedule and format for learning.

The task force presented five options.

Least restrictive Option 1 called for 4 days of face-to-face instruction with one day of virtual learning.

Least restrictive Option 2 called for the traditional 5-day schedule of face-to-face learning.

Moderately restrictive Option 1 called for dividing students into two groups. One group would be in the classroom on Monday and Thursday. The other group would be in the classroom on Tuesday and Friday. The days not in the classroom would be virtual learning days.

Moderately restrictive Option 2 would split the students in two groups that would alternate weekly between virtual and face-to face learning.

The most restrictive option would have no face-to-face group classroom time. Learning would be virtual with some optional small group instruction as needed.

After some discussion of the options, the board unanimously approved the least restrictive Option 1, but they moved the virtual day to Friday, which is a half-day for students.

The task force had recommended delaying the start of school by two weeks for teacher training and preparation for the new schedule. Instead of delaying the start of the school, the school board decided to make the first week half-days for students.

The motion to adopt the optional schedule also included language that called for lunch to be “as normal as possible.”

Teachers will not be expected to teach their 4/1 face-to-face/virtual students and those that choose an all-day virtual experience at the same time.

The virtual, or online, learning will be handled through the school district’s already available online options of Blue Peak K-12 Online and My Tech High Grades K-12.

Blue Peak Online has full-time K-12 options as well as an a la carte program for grades 7-12.

The school district is creating flow charts of what to do in the event that an employee or student tests positive.

Tooele County School District Superintendent Scott Rogers said county health department officials have told the school district that the health department’s recommendation may vary from case to case depending on the circumstances of each individual case.

“We may find that we move one classroom or one wing of a building to all online for a period of time instead of closing a whole building,” Rogers said. “We will follow recommendations of our local health department.”