No pay increase, but cash in lieu of insurance ♦

The Tooele County School Board discussed changes in the district’s compensation and expenses for board members policy during their Nov. 14 meeting.

The proposed changes will not increase the general compensation for board members. The current policy limits board compensation to “not to exceed $3,000 per year.” The new language changes that to “not to exceed $250 per month.”

Elected officers of the Board — president and vice president — will receive an additional $100 per month under the proposed language.

The other major change to the policy deals with insurance policies and group insurance for board members.

Currently under existing policy and contract with insurance providers board members are eligible for health, dental and basic life and accidental death and dismemberment insurance on the same basis as other employees of the district.

With the permission of insurance carriers, the new policy language would allow only school board members to opt out of insurance coverage and receive compensation equal to the amount the district would have paid if they had elected to enroll in the insurance plan.

The change would not increase the cost to the school district, according to Lark Reynolds, Tooele County School District business administrator.

The school board decided to have another reading of the board compensation policy changes and a public hearing followed by a vote during the School Board’s December meeting.