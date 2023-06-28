School board eyes possible tax increase

Even with a proposed balanced budget without a property tax increase, some school board members want to consider a “small” increase before they adopt a final budget.

The Tooele County School Board voted 5-1 at their June 20 budget hearing to consider a tax increase of $100 per $500,000 of assessed home value for the school district’s 2023-2024 budget.

The proposed increase will raise the property tax rate for public schools in Tooele County above the certified rate, which will require a public Truth in Taxation Hearing before the school board can adopt a final budget and tax rate.

After the public hearing, the school board may adopt a property tax rate up to the proposed rate, which is .000364 higher than the certified rate.

The school district’s business administrator, Lark Reynolds, proposed a break-even no tax raise budget that included negotiated pay increases with employee groups and inflationary cost increases, however he also shared three other options with the school board.

The options included a $100, $200 and $300 property tax increase for schools on a $500,000 home — presumably the average home value in the school district.

At the upper end, the $300 per $500,000 increase represented keeping the property tax rate flat instead of shifting down to the new certified rate, which would net the school district an additional $9.8 million in revenue.

Instead of the flat rate, the majority of school board members opted for the smallest proposed increase of $100 per $500,000 of assessed value, which would net the school district an additional $3.3 million while costing the owner of a $500,000 home $8.33 per month.

The majority of board members were concerned that while preparing the no tax increase balanced budget some things may have been left out of the budget that could make a significant impact on student learning.

School board member Elizabeth Smith said that every elementary school should have a counselor.

“Students need to be mentally healthy to learn academically,” she said.

Smith also pointed to capital project needs that make schools a safe place, such as outdated intercom systems.

Board member Emily Syphus mentioned more teachers to reduce class size, more counselors, and incentives for hard to hire special education teachers as some possibilities that could be paid for with additional funds.

“We need to find and prioritize what will make the biggest difference,” she said. “And do a good job expressing that and what we need to make the biggest impact for kids.”

Julia Holt said the school district has many needs.

“We have so many needs,” she said. “We are behind the state in so many things. But we need to know and tell the public exactly what we will do with the money.”

Board president Melissa Rich said there hasn’t been enough time for the board or school district staff to look into proposed programs and their costs.

“We’ve only had a week since we got the budget a week ago,” she said.

Reynolds said in his proposed budgets he put the additional revenue into the capital projects fund simply because demonstrating capital needs in the growing district isn’t difficult. He also said that the 2023-2024 budget will drain the surplus in the capital projects fund.

Board member Scott Bryan was a little more skeptical of what he referred to as the “let’s raise taxes and then find a place to spend it” process.

“We can always find things to spend money on,” he said. “It’s not hard to spend money.”

The school board voted 5-1 to consider a tax increase of $100 per $500,000 of assessed home value for the school district’s 2023-2024 budget. Bryan was the lone dissenting vote. Board member Bob Gowans was not present at the meeting.

Julia Holt, Melissa Rich, ValaRee Shields, Elizabeth Smith, and Emily Syphus all voted yes.

In response to a question from the Transcript Bulletin after the meeting adjourned; Holt, Rich, Shields, Smith and Syphus all agreed that by the Truth in Taxation hearing they will have a list of how they propose to spend the additional $3.3 million in revenue if the school board adopts the property tax increase.