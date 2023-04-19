School board leaves West Elementary alone for one more year

German DLI and boundaries to remain the same for 2023-2024 ♦

The West Elementary school community received a bit of a reprieve last week as the Tooele County School Board decided to preserve West Elementary’s current boundary status and German Dual Language Instruction program for the 2023-2024 school year during their April 11 meeting.

West Elementary has been at the center of recent school board discussions about the future of the district’s dual language immersion program, balancing enrollment at elementary schools on the southwest side of Tooele City, and capital improvements needed for aging school buildings.

Since 2019, West Elementary has had no boundaries and accepts no non-DLI students. It serves as a magnet school currently drawing 193 students with a German DLI program.

As the school board has tackled establishing a foundation and vision for the dual language program, the idea of either eliminating a language — the district currently offers five DLI languages — has been considered but not fully examined and one of the languages mentioned for possible elimination has been German.

School board member Scott Bryan said during the April 11 meeting that maybe the district has too many DLI “seats.”

“We may have created too many seats with not enough demand,” Bryan said. “The seat count needs to come down. It’s like we’re flying too big of an airplane with empty seats.”

The agenda and public notice for the April 11 meeting included a public hearing on boundary changes and the DLI program of West Elementary.

Several parents came forward during the public hearing to support the German DLI program at West Elementary.

“The German DLI program at West is an absolutely amazing program and needs to stay,” said one parent.

The school board has discussed the need to establish boundaries to bring non-DLI students back to West to help alleviate increasing enrollment at other southwest Tooele City schools.

Bringing more students to West also highlights existing problems with the school’s aging facilities — plumbing problems in restrooms, a leaking roof and a heating and cooling system that left students and teachers wearing coats, hats and gloves in classrooms this winter.

The school board approved a motion following the public hearing at the April 11 meeting to have district staff determine the number of DLI seats district-wide by the August board meeting, keep West Elementary as is with German DLI and no boundaries for the 2023-2024 school year, establish a committee to look at DLI programs, start a discussion about boundaries for Tooele City elementary schools and to study needs for bonding for improvements to West and other schools.

“With the number of DLI seats established and adopted by the board in August,we can then start the discussion about the hard decisions that need to be made about DLI,” Bryan said.