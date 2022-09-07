School board looks at dual language immersion

Some options include cutting languages ♦

After eight years of dual language immersion in Tooele County School District, the school district is looking at how the program is organized in the future with an eye on some concerns.

Cody Reutzel, Tooele County School District director of teaching and learning, presented a report on the district’s dual language immersion program to the school board during their Aug. 30 work session meeting.

Reutzel’s presentation included several options for the board to consider as the program continues to move forward.

Tooele County School District offers six different languages through dual immersion — Chinese, French, German, Portuguese, Russian and Spanish.

No other school district in the state offers more than four languages through dual immersion, according to Reutzel.

“The number of languages currently offered [by the Tooele County School District] strains district resources,” Reutzel said.

Managing six different languages in eight different elementary schools and soon to be four junior high schools and four high schools limits oversight and accountability needed to assure “programmatic progress,” according to Reutzel.

Dual language immersion, with six different languages, creates problems with scheduling and staff flexibility in secondary schools along with inefficiencies in staff distribution and classroom space in elementary schools.

Front loading enrollment in first and second grades, the entry grades for dual language immersion, creates larger class sizes, while the inevitable attrition through the years creates a smaller teacher-student ratio in DLI classes, according to Reutzel’s presentation.

With some languages being taught in only one school, the opportunities for enhancement that comes through between school collaboration efforts is not possible, Reutzel said.

Reutzel offered several options for the future of dual language immersion, but he told the school board that selecting options would need to be based on the purpose and priorities of the dual language immersion program, something that wasn’t clearly stated when the school district adopted dual immersion in 2014, he said.

The report offered: “To provide equitable biliteracy options to those families/students who are interested” as a purpose statement for dual language immersion.

Industry demand, parent/student interest and ease of staffing were listed as priority factors for language selection.

Reutzel shared some data on industry demand.

Languages, other than English, most spoken in the U.S., in order of frequency, are Spanish, Chinese, Tagalog (Filipino), Vietnamese, French, Arabic, Korean, and Russian, according to the U.S. Census Bureau’s 2013 5-year American Community Survey.

The best foreign languages for a career, in order, were Mandarin Chinese, German, Portuguese, Japanese, Spanish, Korean, French, and Arabic.

The easiest metric of parent/student interest is enrollment, according to Reutzel.

“When we get to the spot where we can no longer give students spots (in a dual immersion language) then we expand,” he said. “If we can’t (fill all the spots) then we contract.”

Reutzel identified Spanish, Chinese and French as the top three languages for industry demand.

Spanish, French, Portuguese were listed as the top languages for parent demand.

Chinese, Portuguese, and Russian were listed by Reutzel as the top languages with ease of staffing.

Reutzel presented seven different options for the future of dual language immersion.

Option 1 was the “maintain program as is” option. It was the only option that included keeping German and Russian languages.

Option 2 offered Spanish at every high school, adding Spanish to Northlake, Rose Springs and Grantsville Elementary schools.

Option 3 created schools with only Spanish or French. Option 4 had Spanish at high schools and selected feeder schools. Grantsville would have a French program. Portuguese would be offered at Sterling and Overlake — instead of Rose Springs, which would change to Spanish, for three languages district wide.

Option 5 would include only Spanish and Chinese in dual immersion. Option 6 would have Spanish and Chinese with French in Grantsville.

Option 7 would include four languages — Portuguese, Chinese, Spanish and French.

Rutzel stressed that reducing the number of languages does not mean a reduction in the dual immersion program because additional opportunities in the other languages would be added resulting in no decrease in offerings for dual language immersion.

Tooele County Superintendent Mark Ernst said the school district would keep their commitment through high school to students currently enrolled in dual immersion languages that may be sunset if the district decides to go that route.

Reutzel said that keeping that commitment may come at a cost.

“If you phase out a language and in 9th grade there are three students then you are burning FTE [full-time equivalent] seat threshold,” Reutzel said. “You need to decide ahead of time what you are going to do if you can’t fill the program.”

The school board decided to do a survey of parents about language priority.

The full presentation with options can be seen on the school board’s Aug. 30 agenda at tooeleschools.org.