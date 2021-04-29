School board looks at options for next year’s school week

Options considered for fifth day ♦

The Tooele County School Board is taking a look at what the school week will be like for the 2021-2022 school year.

The school board discussed several options for the next school year during their work session meeting on Tuesday, but left a decision for a future meeting following a survey of a representative sample of parents.

“Our people want to be back in school five days a week with the one early out day,” said Tooele County School District Superintendent Scott Rogers, referring to teachers and school staff.

In response to COVID-19, the school district held four in-person instructional days at schools each week with the fifth day being a half-day of remote online learning during the current school year.

Moving forward into the next school year there doesn’t appear to be a clear consensus on what to do with the fifth day of the week.

School Board member Alan Mouritsen said everybody he has talked to wants to keep Friday digital.

“Everybody I talk to feels the other way,” said Board President Melissa Rich.

Rick Harrison, Tooele Education Association, said teachers are anxious to be with and understand the importance of being with students.

However, Harrison said returning to the traditional five or 4.5 day schedule may eliminate the opportunity to make some positive changes.

“What is that Friday?” Harrison asked. “Is it traditional or do we do something to get more bang for our buck? Do we do something that is student driven where they control where they go and get the help they need or do what they need to do, like getting help on assignments or re-taking tests?”

Harrison also said Fridays may look different in elementary schools than at secondary schools because there are different needs at different grade levels.

“I suggest we run busses and feed the students and let them come in and get the help they need,” Harrison said.

The state school board is relaxing their rule on the number of hours required in the school year, but they are still requiring five days a week, according to Rogers.

The difference is that the fifth day may be a combination of strategies and learning methods.

Other than the small remote schools — Wendover, Ibapah, Vernon, and Dugway — that have been approved by the state for four day weeks with extended days, the state requires that the rest of Tooele County Schools must have five instructional days, with the half-day in the 4.5 day week counting as a full day, Rogers said.

“We can get creative and out of the box with the fifth day, but we don’t need to do what we were doing with remote learning on that day,” Rogers said. “That kind of hybrid required teachers to essentially teach two classes, one traditional and then a remote learning class on Fridays.”

Chantel Cowan, curriculum director, explained the difference between remote learning — what the district has been doing as a response to COVID-19 — and blended learning — the direction the school district wants to go with electronic learning.

Using Zoom to teach a class, posting an assignment on Google or Canvas, or students spending an assigned time on a digital learning program are generally examples of remote learning.

Blended learning has several distinct elements. In blended learning teachers use a mix of traditional face-to-face instructional time with strategic use of digital tools. Blended learning also includes some element of student control over time, place, path, and pace, according to Cowan.

Blended learning should occur Monday through Friday, not just on Fridays, Cowan said.

Board member Scott Bryan said he would like to see the results of a non-biased survey that includes a representative sampling of parents on what they think about the school week.

This was a work session meeting so no decision or vote on the school week plan. Instead the board decided to continue the discussion in a future meeting, when they can also look at the results of a survey to be conducted by school district staff.