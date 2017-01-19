School board OKs plan for compensation

The Tooele County School Board settled on a revised compensation plan Tuesday that will keep board members on the school district’s health insurance plan.

The board selected between three options determined during a November meeting after a plan to allow board members to opt-out of the school district’s health insurance for an in lieu payment of $6,500.

The first option would be to retain the current pay and health benefits for board members. Members receive $4,080 in gross pay and the same healthcare benefits as full-time employees, with an average cost to the district of $11,483.

The second option would continue to allow board members to enroll in the district’s health insurance plan, but if a board member’s required health contribution exceeds the gross monthly income of the board member, the school district would pay the difference.

The final option would eliminate the option for board members to join the school district’s health insurance­ plan but would increase the gross pay of board members by $9,000 to $13,080.

The board opted for the second option after a discussion on the total cost to the district and the value of gross pay compared to optional insurance benefits. The measure passed by a 5-1 vote, with board member Scott Bryan opposed and board member Kathy Taylor absent due to illness.

Only one community member, Carlos Jimenez, spoke during a public hearing that preceded the vote. Jimenez said the board should consider sticking with its current gross pay while dropping its health insurance benefits to save the district money and benefit students.

“You didn’t get on the board for a paycheck; you got on it to make a difference,” he said.

Board member Alan Mouritsen said he didn’t think there was a school board in the state that does not offer health insurance benefits before making a motion to accept the second option.

Bryan said he was opposed to option two because it would represent increased cost to the district now, as well as in the future.

“I think option two goes exactly the opposite direction of where we had started this conversation,” he said. “The point of the conversation, if we rewound back to the fall, was that we were actually trying to limit total cost.”

Bryan expressed favor for the plan with no insurance but $13,080 in gross pay, which would save the school district about $2,483 per board member based on current health insurance costs. Four of the seven members of the school board take advantage of the health insurance benefits, he said.

“As a result of that, option two is not just a cap or at least holding steady or a decrease in that total cost,” Byran said. “It’s actually going to increase costs forevermore at the rate of health insurance increases, which are significant. So, I have some real issues with option two because we’ve gone away from trying to save money for the district and actually put that money back in the hands of the students, to just the opposite of that.”

Board member Karen Nelson said she didn’t agree with Bryan’s assertion that the second option would be more expensive to the district.

“I think that we already have insurance benefits offered and those who need the benefits and choose to take them; I would hate to take those away from those who need it,” Nelson said. “But like Mr. Bryan said, not everyone takes the insurance benefits, so if you add up the total amount paid out, I think that we would not cost the district more money by option two.”

Byran said the school district would have to pay more in the future as health insurance premiums increased in the second option but staying put with the board’s previous arrangement would have at least required board members to pay the difference as health insurance costs rise.

“So hands down, option two is the most expensive and we are in fact giving ourselves a pay increase by voting for option two,” he said.

Mouritsen said most people would view the board increasing its gross pay by $9,000 as more valuable than increasing the school district’s health insurance costs for board members.

“I think there’s a fair understanding that pure cash is typically more valuable to its recipient than a set benefit,” he said. “So when you’re comparing cost or comparing the value to individual board members, I think it depends to some extent.”