School board OKs tax incentive to help land new business

The Tooele County School Board has agreed to participate in a property tax-funded incentive to help attract a new company that plans to employ at least 400 workers.

School board members gave their unanimous consent to the incentive plan presented at their Tuesday meeting by Randy Sant from the Tooele County Economic Development Corporation.

The unidentified business wants to lease the former Reckitt Benckiser building on Sheep Lane east of Utah Motorsports Campus. The business will initially employ 100 people. The creation of at least 300 more jobs in the first five years is part of the incentive requirements, according to Sant.

The name of the business will remain confidential until the lease agreement on the Reckitt Benckiser building is signed, which is contingent upon the approval of the incentive plan, Sant said.

When Reckitt Benckiser built the facility in 2009, the company received a $4 million property tax-funded incentive that was to be paid out over a 15-year period.

The incentive was tied to performance objectives, including the number of jobs created, according to Sant.

He explained when Reckitt Benckiser left the county two years later, the property tax incentives stopped.

The Tooele County Economic Development Corporation is now asking the entities that receive property tax from the Reckitt Benckiser building to extend the balance of the tax incentive, approximately $3.2 million over the next 13 years, to the prospective new tenant.

The school district receives the largest amount of property tax, so its buy-in to the incentive plan is essential, according to Sant.

The other entities involved in the incentive plan are Grantsville City and the Tooele County Mosquito Abatement District.

Currently, the school district receives $278,217 annually in property tax from the empty Reckitt Benckiser building.

Under the incentive plan, the school district will return $167,000 of that to the new tenant for no more than 13 years.

However, the new tenant will make an investment of $25 million in manufacturing equipment for the building. That investment is expected to generate an additional $239,825 in property tax for the school district.

In addition, the other taxing entities will give the school district $38,880 of their new property tax from the personal property.

As a result of the incentive plan, the school district is expected to receive a total of $389,922 in property tax from the land, building and business personal property tax.

The tax incentive will be tied to performance objectives, including the number of people employed and minimum salary, according to Sant. The tax incentive will expire after the 13-year period or earlier if the $3.2 million cap is reached before the end of the 13 years.