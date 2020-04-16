School Board tackles student dress code

Students in Tooele County School District schools may soon be able to have bare backs and shoulders and covered heads.

The Tooele County School Board took a look at revisions to their student dress code during their virtual meeting broadcast on their Facebook page on Tuesday night.

“There’s a lot of different ideas,” said Tooele County School District Superintendent Scott Rogers.” But it comes down to it, it is ‘Is it disruptive” and “Is it safe?”

Rogers explained to the board that the major changes proposed in the draft include the length of shorts, allowing shoulders and backs, and hats.

“It was a different generation that took hats indoors,” he said. “I think it doesn’t mean the same today.”

Accompanying the draft changes the school board had a list of feedback from the district’s high school student body officers.

One of the things that student body officers commented on was the length of shorts and dresses.

“Shorts must be at least mid-thigh in length,” was one comment.

“Shorts and skirts must be near the knee,” said another student body officer.

A third student body officer said, “shorts and skirts must be modest in length and not revealing.”

One student body officer commented, “Students should never be ridiculed, humiliated, or embarrassed for a dress code violation.”

In comparing the Tooele County School District’s student dress code to other school district’s dress codes, board member Scott Bryan said the Tooele dress code “looks really wordy.”

Rogers agreed to accept suggestions for a second draft by email from board members.

The school board voted to put the policy on their website to receive comments from the public, parents, teachers, and staff. A second reading of the policy will be held at a future meeting.

The complete text of the draft policy reviewed by the school board on Tuesday night appears to the left. Comments may be sent to the school board at policy@tooeleschools.org.