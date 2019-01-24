School board to consider all German DLI for West Elementary

Non-DLI students would be reassigned to other schools to eliminate educational ‘discrepancies’ ♦

West Elementary may soon become a Germantown.

The Tooele County School Board heard a proposal to turn West Elementary into a magnet school featuring a student body entirely enrolled in the German dual-language immersion program during the board’s meeting Tuesday night at the school district office.

The school board scheduled a public hearing for 6 p.m. on Feb. 12, prior to the next regular school board meeting. to gather public comment on the proposal.

West Elementary has been offering German DLI since the school district first adopted DLI programs in 2014.

With an ideal student capacity of 535 and an original construction date of 1959, West Elementary is the oldest and smallest school in Tooele Valley.

Creating a magnet school out of West Elementary would help with several challenges that West Elementary faces, according to Bryce Eardley, TCSD area director for Tooele area schools.

At most schools with DLI, there are more than one classroom of non-DLI students in each grade level. But at West Elementary there is not only one non-DLI classroom for each grade, but first and second grade have been combined into one split-grade classroom, according to Eardley.

Having only one non-DLI classroom at each grade level creates several “discrepancies” that hinder the progress of non-DLI students, according to Eardley’s report to the school board.

Non-DLI teachers find it difficult to collaborate with DLI teachers due to a difference in pacing of instruction, with only one non-DLI teacher per grade level it is difficult for teachers to collaborate, Eardley said.

Having only one non-DLI classroom also creates a discrepancy in class size. Students that move into West Elementary’s boundaries after second grade are not eligible for DLI and must be put in the non-DLI classroom. This creates larger non-DLI classes. West Elementary’s fifth grade DLI class has 22 students and the non-DLI class, now at 32 students, had as many as 36 students this year.

With only one non-DLI class in each grade level, West Elementary also lacks the opportunity to separate incompatible students or to distribute students with difficult behaviors into different classrooms, according to Eardley.

Eardley proposed two different options for converting West Elementary into a DLI magnet school.

Under the first option, starting in the fall of 2019, any incoming students at West Elementary in first or second grade would be enrolled in the DLI program. Students in third through sixth grades who are not enrolled in DLI would be reassigned to other schools.

The second option would be a slower phasing out of non-DLI classes at West Elementary.

For the 2019-20 school year, all first- and second-grade students at West would be required to be in the DLI program. Any first- or second-grade student not enrolled in DLI would be reassigned to another school. The process of eliminating non-DLI classes would continue with one grade level eliminated each year.

Most students within West Elementary boundaries live within walking distance of another elementary school. Non-DLI teachers at West Elementary displaced by the transition would be reassigned to other schools, according to Eardley.

The school board decided to hold a public hearing on the topic of converting West Elementary to a DLI magnet school prior to its Feb. 12 meeting. The public hearing will be held at 6 p.m. in the board meeting room at the school district office at 92 Lodestone Way in Tooele City.