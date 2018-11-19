School board warms up to solar project

West Desert energy project may increase county’s tax base by $157 million ♦

In October the Tooele County School Board said it wasn’t interested in giving up property tax revenue to participate in tax incentive financing for new businesses, but last week the school board told representatives of a solar energy company that it is interested in a tax incentive agreement for a solar project in Tooele County.

ENYO Renewable Energy, a Delaware-based company with offices in Sandy, Utah, has proposed two large-scale solar energy system projects for western Tooele County.

The Tooele County Commission has proposed creating two community reinvestment areas for the ENYO projects.

Community reinvestment areas are the latest public tax increment financing tool authorized in 2016 by the state Legislature. They replace redevelopment project areas. CRAs use real and personal property tax generated by growth from within a project area to finance redevelopment activities in the area.

One project area is known as the Elektron Community Reinvestment Project Area. It includes 549 acres of School and Institutional Trust Land Administration property north of U.S. Magnesium.

The other project area is named the Horseshoe Community Reinvestment Project Area. It includes 1,706 acres of SITLA land south of Timpie, near Interstate 80 and Skull Valley Road.

ENYO is anticipating a demand for renewable energy in Utah based on the construction of businesses, manufacturers, and local governments that include broadening their portfolio of renewable energy use as part of their business plans, according to a representative of ENYO that spoke at the school board’s Nov. 13 meeting.

The objective of the CRA project areas would be to diversify and expand the county’s tax base resulting in a benefit to all taxing entities. The creation of the CRAs and the use of tax increment financing are essential to accomplishing those objectives, according to a study of the CRAs commissioned by the county.

ENYO expects to invest $151 million in the projects with $140 million of that being in personal property — the solar panels and transmission equipment.

In order to capture the personal property as new growth in property tax, the personal property must be included in a CRA.

If CRAs are created, the new taxable value to the county’s tax base would be $157 million and would generate a total of $2.18 million in property taxes. Without the CRA, the new growth value would be $11 million with a total of $154,000 in new growth property tax, according to ENYO.

ENYO has not developed a proposed budget for the tax incentive for the project, but its representative said the company would work with the school district on developing an agreement.

School board member Scott Bryan pointed out that ENYO’s proposed project is different from other economic development projects that the school district has been asked to support in the past.

“Currently, we receive no tax from the property,” he said. “There is no impact on our services, but we gain something. We’re not really giving anything up and that makes a big difference.”

Other school board members echoed Bryan’s comments.

The school board directed ENYO to continue discussion with the school district’s business administrator.

The Tooele County Commission, in its role as the Tooele County Redevelopment Agency Board, will hold a public hearing on the proposed Horseshoe Solar Project Community Reinvestment Area on Dec. 7 at 6:30 p.m. in room 321 of the Tooele County Building at 47 S. Main St. in Tooele City.