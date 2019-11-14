School board will fit more students into schools

Stansbury Park, Overlake and Dugway voters supported the $190M bond for three new schools in last week’s bond election ♦

The Tooele County School District is preparing to consider alternatives to accommodate growth in the aftermath of a 58% vote against the proposed $190 million bond to build three new schools.

The Tooele County School Board adopted a resolution accepting the results of the Nov. 5 bond election during its meeting Tuesday night at the school district office.

The final vote count in the bond election was 7,071 against and 5,073 for it.

“The need hasn’t changed,” said School District superintendent Scott Rogers. “The additional students aren’t going to go away. They are going to continue to come. We’re going to have to be creative and find ways to still be excellent in what we offer kids and fit more kids into our existing buildings.”

School Board president Maresa Manzione said with only learning about the defeat of the bond last week it was too early to make decisions on plans going forward at Tuesday night’s meeting. But plans would have to include strategies to fit more kids into existing schools.

On election night after the votes were counted, Manzione indicated that plans going forward would most likely include boundary and schedule changes.

Election results by precinct show that the school bond failed to gain a majority vote in most of Tooele County except in Stansbury Park, Overlake and Dugway.

The school bond carried Stansbury Park with a combined 55.8% favorable vote. The Tooele 14 and Tooele 15 precincts, both in the Overlake area, voted 69% and 60.8%, respectively, for the school bond. In Dugway, 61.3% of voters approved the bond proposal.

Grantsville and Tooele City voters were both almost 60% opposed. The lowest support for the bond was in Ophir where 11 out of 12 voters (92%) opposed it.

The proposed bond included $100 million for a new high school in Overlake, $50 million for a new junior high school in Stansbury Park, and $30 million for a new elementary school in Grantsville.

In addition to the three new schools, the proposed bond also included $10 million for security upgrades for existing schools.

The school district argued that the $190 million bond was needed to alleviate crowding at schools and make room for more growth.

A study by Zions Bank Public Finance prepared for the school district estimated that the monthly property tax impact on the owner of a home valued at $250,000 would be an additional $10.70. The monthly property tax impact on a business of the same value was estimated at an additional $19.45.

