November 4, 2020
School bond ends election night with 52% yes vote

Tooele County’s $170 million school bond will pass if it can hold on to its 1,224 vote lead after approximately 2,300 remaining ballots are counted.

Election night vote totals show the votes for the issuance of the bonds with 52.3% of the vote.

The $170 million bond request, if approved, will build a new high school west of Home Depot in Tooele City, a junior high school on Bates Canyon Road, and an elementary school in Grantsville. 

With previous bond payments dropping off, a historic low interest rate and an increasing property tax base, the school district’s bond advisors at Zions Public Finance forecast that the new bonds will not require a property tax rate increase.

 

