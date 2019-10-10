School bond hearing draws one speaker

School board called out by bond opponent for ‘lack of planning’ ♦

The first time there was one, and the last time there was one.

The Tooele County School District held a public hearing on its bond proposal during the school board’s regular meeting Tuesday night at the school district office in Tooele City.

Just one person spoke at the public hearing. She was opposed to the bond. Only one person spoke at a Sept. 10 public hearing on the bond. She was in favor of it.

“My concern with your bond is the lack of planning that has gone into it,” said Mandy Brown, Tooele, during Tuesday night’s public hearing. “There’s not been a budget in place. There’s been no research done on the cost of what you’re doing. No mention of the fact that we’re going to have to redo new bonds as soon as this one is expired.”

Brown claimed some of the information about the bond has been misleading.

“It’s not being told to the public that you can increase the tax rate to pay it off faster,” she said.

The district does need new schools, but it needs to plan better and build bigger schools, according to Brown.

“I agree we need the schools,” Brown said. “We need bigger schools for a better education for everybody. We don’t need to be catering to sports, shrinking schools for purposes of giving every kid a shot participating on a sports team.”

Brown said the tax increase for the bond would have a significant impact on her and other business owners.

“I pay on two houses and a commercial property,” she said. “So I pay a lot into these taxes.”

More people that would be negatively impacted by the tax increase may have shown up at the public hearing, but they probably didn’t know about the hearing, she said.

The school district is proposing a $190 million bond on the November ballot.

The proposed bond includes $100 million for a new high school in Overlake, $50 million for a new junior high school in Stansbury Park, and $30 million for a new elementary school in Grantsville.

In addition to the three new schools, the proposed bond also includes $10 million for security upgrades for existing schools, according to the school district’s bond information.

Because the new bonds will be issued as older bonds are paid off, the net annual property tax impact for the owner of a $250,000 home would be $128 annually, or $10.75 monthly. The net annual property tax impact for a business of the same value would be $233, according to a bond finance report prepared by Zions Bank Public Finance for the school district.

School board president Maressa Manzione addressed the size of high schools at a bond information meeting held at Tooele High School on Sept. 30.

Manzione said several years ago the school board decided it was best to keep high schools at the current size.

“The schools are small enough they feel like a community, but large enough that they can offer all the academic opportunities like advanced placement classes and career pathways,” she said. “Smaller schools also offer more opportunities for students. We could build a high school of 5,000, but only five can play basketball.”

Manzione clarified that her comments weren’t intended to imply that sports are the only reason why the school district keeps high schools at the current size.