School district adds two locations to 2018 summer lunch program

The Summer Food Service Program will start May 29 and run until Aug. 10, except no lunch will be served on July 4 and 24, according to Casey Kress, Child Nutrition Programs supervisor for the school district.

Two new sites will be added this year to the summer lunch program. They are Grantsville Fireman’s Park and Copper Canyon Elementary School.

The other summer lunch locations are: Elton Park, Dow James Park, Rancho Park, and Anna Smith Elementary.

Lunch time is from 12 p.m. until 1 p.m.

There is no financial eligibility for the summer lunch program, which is a program of the U.S. Department of Agriculture, according to Kress.

Children through the age of 18 receive meals free, while adults pay $3.50 for lunch. The USDA reimburses the district for the cost of serving the children’s meals.

USDA regulations do not allow adults to eat their children’s food, Kress said.

Children and families do not need to attend the school or live in the neighborhood where the lunch is served to be eligible to receive a free lunch, and USDA regulations prohibits any inquiry into the financial status of the family.

In 2017 the school district served 30,000 meals through the summer lunch program, according to Kress.

The 2018 summer lunch program locations are: Grantsville Fireman’s Park at 26 N. Center St., Grantsville; Copper Canyon Elementary at 1600 N. Broadway St., Tooele; Elton Park at 400 N. Broadway, Tooele; Rancho Park at 900 W. Timpie Road, Tooele; and Anna Smith Elementary school at 741 Aria Drive in Wendover.