One new Spanish Program to be added ♦

After two years of research and discussion, the Tooele County School District announced their path forward for the school district’s Dual Language Instruction program.

Starting in the fall of 2024 the Chinese, German and Russian DLI programs will start a 12-year phase out period. This will allow all students enrolled in those language programs to continue their DLI experience until they graduate.

That will leave the school district with three DLI languages; French at Grantsville Elementary School, Spanish at Middle Canyon Elementary School and Portuguese DLI at Rose Springs and Sterling Elementary schools.

The school district also has a two-way English and Spanish DLI program at Anna Smith Elementary School in Wendover.

The new plan for DLI also calls for adding a second Spanish DLI school with Spanish replacing Chinese at Overlake Elementary School with the first Spanish DLI classes at Overlake starting with first-grade in the fall of 2024.

“Backed by historical data, we have spent over two years researching ways to improve the DLI program,” said Cody Reutzel, TCSD executive director of teaching & learning. “Through careful consideration of the data, we are making strategic adjustments to create a sustainable framework. Our aim is to not only preserve but to elevate the DLI experience.”

The announcement of the changes to the school district’s DLI programs came after Reutzel presented what was titled a “Plan for Continued Improvement of TCSD Dual Language Immersion Program” to the school board during their Nov. 14, 2023 meeting in the boardroom at the school district’s office.

In the last two years the school board has heard several presentations on DLI by district staff, heard comments during the public comment during school board meetings and held a town hall meeting to share data and hear comments from the public in September 2023.

Parents of DLI students vigorously defended the DLI program and their student’s language during public comments over the two-years.

Non-DLI parents and some teachers brought up concerns caused by inherent discrepancies of class sizes between DLI classes and non-DLI classes.

The classroom size discrepancy may affect learning, it also affects the school district financially as it costs the district more per student to maintain the lower teacher to student ratio while the school district receives no extra funding from the state to support a higher ratio of teachers in the DLI program. DLI classes are usually front loaded with 60 students, 30 per classroom in the first year, to account for student attrition over future years. This causes the first two-years of DLI classes to have a larger teacher to students ratio. After the second grade, the DLI student teacher ratio drops as students leave the program.

Data presented by Reutzel at an August 2022 school board meeting showed that by sixth grade the average DLI students per classroom was 19 while the average students per non-DLI classrooms was 26.

In a presentation to the school board in August 2022, Reutzel presented information on the history of DLI in the school district, enrollment data, costs of DLI, class sizes and industry and parent demand for languages.

For industry demand, Reutzel presented U.S. Census Bureau data showing the top five languages spoken in the U.S. are, in order, Spanish, Chinese, and Tagalog (Filipino), Vietnamese and French. The top five best languages for a career, in order, according to a report from Kiplinger.com were: Mandarin Chinese, German, Portuguese, Japanese and Spanish.

In a survey of parents, the top three languages to offer among parents of non-DLI students were: Spanish at 99%, Chinese at 90%, and French at 69%. Among parents of DLI students the most popular languages were: Spanish at 99%, Chinese at 90% and French at 88%.

During the November 2023 School Board Meeting, Reutzel said the ultimate factor in deciding how to proceed with DLI is enrollment.

Filling up seats in DLI classrooms by making the supply meet the demand will help eliminate class size discrepancies as well as reduce costs, making the program fiscally responsible, Reutzel said.

Currency the first- through sixth grade enrollment for German is 42% of capacity, Chinese is at 58% of capacity and Russian is at 60% of capacity. These are the lowest capacity of the six languages offered at the seven DLI schools in Tooele Valley.

By phasing out the lowest enrolled languages of a 12-year period and adding a second school with Spanish, a popular language with high-demand, Ruetzel’s hope is that the empty seats in DLI will be eliminated — reducing costs , balancing the teacher-student ratio, and providing more opportunities for teacher collaboration and better district support, which will result in long-term viability and success for the DLI program.

Parents that spoke at the November 2023 board meeting disagreed with the district’s plan. Some of them have joined together on www.change.org with a petition to “Preserve the Dual Language Immersion Program in Tooele County.”

“The Tooele County School District has made a decision to end these programs [Russian, German and Chinese DLI] with a 12-year phase out. These programs constitute an immeasurable asset in the lives of not only our children but our community and our nation. Please join us in our fight to preserve them,” reads a Facebook from Rokki Maughan on Grantsville 411 – Utah.

Tooele County School District Superintendent Mark Ernst assures parents and students that the 12-year phase out will not directly affect current students enrolled in DLI.

The decision to phase out the languages is based on careful examination of enrollment and attrition data, reflecting the district’s dedication to addressing challenges and fostering a DLI program that meets the needs of both current and future students, according to Ernst.

“As a school district, we have embraced the dual language immersion program,” said Ernst. “We understand the academic and emotional impact it has on our parents, students, and staff. These decisions reflect our commitment to addressing challenges and creating a thriving DLI program. Our goal is to provide an enriched educational experience while balancing opportunities for all Tooele County School District students.”