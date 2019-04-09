Tooele Transcript Bulletin – News in Tooele, Utah
  • Tooele High School will once again host an art show featuring work from students across the valley in junior high and high school. The show will be in the commons area of Tooele High School.
  • The art show runs through April 17 at 5 – 8 p.m. on weekdays. The show is free and open to the public.
  • Art to be featured at the Tooele County School District Art Show is on display in the common area at Tooele High School.

April 9, 2019
School district art show opens at Tooele High

Art gallery of student work open to public until April 17 

An art gallery just opened up at Tooele High School. But if you want to see it you better hurry, because it closes next week.

The annual Tooele County School District Art Show opened on Monday in the cafeteria extension at Tooele High School.

Each piece of art was created by a student from a district school in Tooele Valley.

The show runs from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. through Friday this week and Monday through Wednesday next week. An awards ceremony will be held in the Tooele High School cafeteria on April 10 at 6:30 p.m.

Categories for the show include paintings, drawings, graphic art works, photographs, pottery and three- and two-dimensional mixed art, according to Ruth Nichols, an art teacher at THS.

Community members with an art background will judge the pieces. Ribbons will be awarded for first through third place in each medium and for best of show.

Art in the display includes “The Potter,” a painting by 10th grade student Myra Miller, which shows a close-up portrayal of a potter’s hands while working on a pottery wheel.

Senior Nayah Ramos created a charcoal drawing of her grandfather as a Marine with the musical score to “Have You Ever Seen the Rain,” in the background.

Tenth-grade student Melody Lerma used post-processing work to enhance her photo titled “Are You Bored Yet?”

The Tooele County School District Art Show runs through April 17 on weekdays only, from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. in the THS cafeteria extension at 301 W. Vine Street. Admission is free and open to the public. Enter the school through the front doors on Vine Street.

 

Tim Gillie

Staff Writer at Tooele Transcript Bulletin
Tim covers education, Tooele City government, business, real estate, politics and the state Legislature. He became a journalist after a long career as an executive with the Boy Scouts of America. Tim is a native of Washington state and a graduate of Central Washington University.

Latest posts by Tim Gillie (see all)

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

You may use these HTML tags and attributes: <a href="" title=""> <abbr title=""> <acronym title=""> <b> <blockquote cite=""> <cite> <code> <del datetime=""> <em> <i> <q cite=""> <s> <strike> <strong>

Events Calendar


For more weather including 7 and 10 day forecasts click HERE.
back-to-top