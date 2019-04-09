School district art show opens at Tooele High

Art gallery of student work open to public until April 17 ♦

An art gallery just opened up at Tooele High School. But if you want to see it you better hurry, because it closes next week.

The annual Tooele County School District Art Show opened on Monday in the cafeteria extension at Tooele High School.

Each piece of art was created by a student from a district school in Tooele Valley.

The show runs from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. through Friday this week and Monday through Wednesday next week. An awards ceremony will be held in the Tooele High School cafeteria on April 10 at 6:30 p.m.

Categories for the show include paintings, drawings, graphic art works, photographs, pottery and three- and two-dimensional mixed art, according to Ruth Nichols, an art teacher at THS.

Community members with an art background will judge the pieces. Ribbons will be awarded for first through third place in each medium and for best of show.

Art in the display includes “The Potter,” a painting by 10th grade student Myra Miller, which shows a close-up portrayal of a potter’s hands while working on a pottery wheel.

Senior Nayah Ramos created a charcoal drawing of her grandfather as a Marine with the musical score to “Have You Ever Seen the Rain,” in the background.

Tenth-grade student Melody Lerma used post-processing work to enhance her photo titled “Are You Bored Yet?”

The Tooele County School District Art Show runs through April 17 on weekdays only, from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. in the THS cafeteria extension at 301 W. Vine Street. Admission is free and open to the public. Enter the school through the front doors on Vine Street.