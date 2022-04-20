School district breaks ground for new high school

Desert Peak High School to be ready for school in fall 2025 ♦

A new high school is rising in Tooele County.

The Tooele County School District held a groundbreaking ceremony for Deseret Peak High School on Thursday afternoon.

The short ceremony included a presentation by HawkWatch International that included a live eagle, the new school’s mascot.

“Eagles symbolize strength, ferocity, and willpower. Some people see eagles as signs of a bright future on the horizon,” said Sarah Jarnagin, director of Stansbury Area Schools for Tooele County School District. “Resilience and stamina are embodied by the eagle, whose effortless soaring reminds us to weather the storm and rise above conflicts. I can’t think of a better mascot to represent our new high school.”

School and community officials spoke briefly and the Overlake Elementary School choir sang before interim superintendent Mark Ernst jumped aboard an excavator and scooped the first bucket of dirt. (It was the day before Ernst was named as superintendent, see related story on A1.)

Afterwards everybody from school board members to future Deseret Peak High School students had the opportunity to turn a shovel of dirt.

Deseret Peak High School, located at the north end of Berra Boulevard, will have the capacity to handle 1,800 students. Construction cost will be $135 million. Furniture, fixtures and equipment, architectural fees, plan review, testing, inspections, offsite road development and other expenses bring the total cost for the school to approximately $156 million.

The building will have 336,020-square-feet on three floors, a gym that will hold 1,500 people in bleachers and 1,156 auditorium seats.

The funding for the construction was part of the 2020 bond passed by Tooele County voters.

The school is expected to open in the fall of 2025.