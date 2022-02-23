School district breaks ground for new transportation facility

Tooele County School District buses are getting a new home.

The school district held a groundbreaking ceremony on Feb. 17 for their new transportation center on 7.5 acres across from the Cabela’s distribution center in the Ninigret Depot bera the school district office.

The price tag for the facility is $8.8 million. It includes a 22,131-square-foot building designed by VCBO Architects. Westland Construction is the contractor for the project.

The building will include mechanic bays, a training room, a wash bay, a staff break room and office space.

The facility will also have 192,062-square-feet of asphalt with102 bus parking stalls, 37 parking stalls for the school district’s vehicle fleet and 120 other parking stalls for bus drivers and staff.

As Tooele County school District has grown in enrollment and new schools were built, the number of buses and drivers to carry those students safely to school has also increased.

Buses and drivers in the Tooele County School District are busy.

For the current school year there are 876,903 miles of daily bus routes. Along with daily bus routes, a total of 59,619 miles have been put on buses so far this school year for activity and field trips.

The average miles for secondary school bus routes is 107 miles. The average elementary school bus route is a 92 mile round trip.

From July through January of 2022, school district buses have consumed 73,064 gallons of fuel.

The new transportation facility is expected to be completed by September 2022.

Under an agreement approved in 2021, Tooele City will take over ownership of the 4 acres of the old school district transportation complex near 900 South and Main Street in exchange for the city deeding 3.7 acres with two softball fields to the school district.