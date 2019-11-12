School District breaks ground on new Vernon Elementary

Classrooms expected to be ready for students in fall 2020 ♦

The first shovels of dirt for the new Vernon Elementary School were dug last week and construction is expected to be completed in nine months.

Tooele County School District held a groundbreaking ceremony for the $3.8 million school Thursday afternoon immediately north of the current Vernon Elementary.

Vernon’s oldest resident, Ruth Olson, 97, attended the ceremony. Four generations of the Olson family attended school in the current building.

When completed, the new Vernon Elementary will preserve some history, according to Steve West, the school district’s director of operations.

The bell from the top of the current building will be saved and placed on top of the sign for the new school. The new school has been designed with a non-functional, bell tower-like structure, giving the building a similar historic country schoolhouse silhouette as the current building.

After considering alternatives, including busing Vernon Elementary students for more than an hour to Dugway, the school district’s board of education voted in November 2018 to build a new Vernon Elementary.

About one-fourth of the current Vernon School building, including the bell tower, dates back to 1905, which is 10 years before the county school district was organized.

The remainder of the school was added when the building was remodeled in 1929, the same year that the school district lifted its ban on hiring married women as teachers, according to “History of Tooele County Volume II.”

Today, the school has three classrooms, a multipurpose room, restrooms, and a small teacher work area. A portable behind the building is used as a library. The manually stoked coal-fired furnace that heats the building during the winter sits in the basement.

Aside from parts of the building being 114 years old, Vernon Elementary needs a seismic upgrade including reinforcing the bell tower, restrooms and playground equipment need to brought up to American with Disability Act requirements, the school’s lighting needs to be upgraded, the coal furnace needs to be replaced, exterior masonry needs repair, the attic needs insulation, and the irrigation system needs to be upgraded, according to the school district’s facilities report.

The cost to update and repair the existing building would run around 50% more than rebuilding, according to estimations from Salt Lake City- based MHTN architects.

The new 8,300 square-foot Vernon Elementary, which is about 30% larger than the current school, was designed by Salt Lake City-based Naylor Wentworth Lund Architects.

The contract for construction of the building was awarded to North Salt Lake-based Hughes General Contractors.

The new school will take approximately nine months to build and should be open in time for the 2020 school year, according to school district officials.

The new Vernon Elementary will have three classrooms, a kitchen, a media center, and a gym. It will also have state-of-the-art security features and all of the latest instructional technology, giving the teachers and students in Vernon the same resources as are available in other elementary schools in the school district.

The school district will pay for the new elementary using its existing capital fund balance.

The school district receives additional operating funds for Vernon Elementary from the state’s Necessary Small School funding program beyond the regular state per student funding.

The 2019 enrollment at Vernon Elementary was 27 students, up from 22 in 2018.

The Tintic School District has an elementary school near the Juab and Tooele county line that is 25 miles southeast of Vernon. Eureka Elementary School has 92 students in a building built in 1995.

The drive to Eureka from Vernon takes about 26 minutes. In 2018, parents of 14 elementary students and 24 secondary students from Vernon chose to send their students to school in Eureka.

A new school, along with a recent change to a four-day school week, may entice some parents to keep their students in Vernon, according to a survey completed by the school district.

Former Vernon Mayor Bruce Thomas responded positively to the plans for the new school during a meeting the school district held in Vernon in February 2019.

“This is something we have dreamed about,” he said. “They got it right and government doesn’t always get it right. We are excited and thankful and pledge to help the school district see this to fruition.”