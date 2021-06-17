School district budget hearing on June 22

Proposed budget includes ‘competitive’ salaries ♦

The Tooele County School Board took a look at the first draft of their 2021-2022 budget at their meeting at the school district office on Tuesday night.

Lark Reynolds, the school district’s business administrator, presented the draft budget to the school board, which he said would be based on adopting the certified property tax rate, so no tax rate increase would be needed.

The proposed budget for all funds combined shows an increase in expenses of $52.2 million, from $221.5 in the current 2021 budget to $273.7 in the 2022 proposed budget.

However, $52.6 million of that increase is in the budget line item for facilities acquisition and construction services with $50.5 millions of that coming from bond revenue for school buildings, Reynolds said.

In the general fund, the base budget includes recently concluded negotiations with employee groups. For teachers the district negotiated $3,000 to be added to the base salary, bringing the starting salary up to $50,000. An increase was also negotiated for support professionals.

The base budget proposes an additional $2,000 to be added to the base for all salary schedules.

“That will keep us in the top 5,” said Tooele County school District Scott Rogers. “We have to be competitive with school districts in Salt Lake, and we know their salaries will be going up.”

The school district will not have an increase for health insurance premiums for the 2021-2022 year, Reynolds said.

Reynolds said he would prepare a second version of the budget based on holding the tax rate at the current .009665 instead of dropping to the certified rate.

There is a potential of an additional $5.4 million in local property tax revenue from keeping the current property tax rate as property valuation has increased by 11.5%, from $4.8 billion to $5.4 billion.

School board member Scott Bryan asked for a third budget version, one with a property tax rate below the certified rate.

“There has been a significant increase in property values,” he said. “With the inflation in property values, some taxpayers will see significant increases in their taxes. … with how much property values have gone up, it may not be this year, but next year we will see a windfall. … maybe we shouldn’t spend it, we have some obligation to taxpayers to get our rate down.”

Bryan said he is not proposing anything right now, but would like to look at the numbers and have a discussion about what is possible.

A public hearing on the school district’s 2021-2022 budget will be held during the school board’s June 22 meeting that starts at 6 p.m. at the school district office, 92 Lodestone Way in Tooele City.

The proposed budget can be found on the school district’s website, tooeleschools.org, by selecting “Departments,” then “Business Services,” and then “Budgets.”