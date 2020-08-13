School district buys land for new elementary school in Grantsville

Elementary school 1 of 3 new schools included in proposed $170 million bond ♦

The Tooele County School District has a site for their future elementary school in Grantsville.

Tooele County School District Superintendent Scott Rogers announced during the school board meeting on Tuesday night that the district has acquired property south west of the intersection of Worthington and Nygreen streets for a new elementary school in Grantsville.

The school district purchased 10 acres of land for the elementary school from Presidents Park, LLC — a local group consisting of Mike Colson, Chris Fawson, and Wade Sandberg.

The purchase price for the property was $500,000, but the sellers donated $200,000 of the purchase price, leaving the district to pay $300,000 for the 10 acres.

The sellers also agreed to provide curb, gutter, sidewalk, paved streets and utility and communication infrastructure stubbed to the property.

David Gumucio, of New West Realty Group LLC in Grantsville, put the sale together for the school district.

The new elementary school in Grantsville is one of three new schools the Tooele County School Board has committed to build if voters approve a $170 million during the Nov. 3, 2020 general election.

The other proposed schools include a high school in the Tooele City-Overlake area and a junior high school in Stansbury Park.

Property for those schools were purchased in 2016 as part of a bond approved by voters in November 2015.

The junior high property is 19 acres of land on Bates Canyon Road south of Stansbury High School. The high school property is 56 acres west of Home Depot in Tooele City.