School district, city look to build more ball fields

The Tooele High School girls softball team would like to play their home games closer to home.

And the Tooele County School District and Tooele City may join forces — and budgets — to make that happen.

Currently, the THS girls softball team practices and plays home games at Deseret Peak Complex in Grantsville, five miles from the high school.

“Troy Johansen takes great care of us down at Deseret Peak, but it would be great for us to have a field closer to the high school,” said THS girls softball coach Marissa Lowry.

Johansen maintains the softball fields at Deseret Peak where practices and team games have been played for at least the past 14 years, according to THS athletic director Catham Beer.

“My biggest concern has always been for the safety of the girls on the team,” Beer said. “I would hate for any of them to get hurt driving to or from practices or games.”

The team may get its wish for a new field in time for the 2018-19 school year.

The Tooele County School Board on Tuesday approved that a memorandum of understanding be developed with Tooele City to rebuild or construct two high school regulation softball fields at Pratt Aquatic Park north of Tooele High at 200 West.

The proposed MOU also includes rebuilding or constructing a high school baseball field at Dow James Park, 435 W. 200 North in Tooele City.

According to the school board, the estimated cost for both projects is $1.15 million. The current discussion is for the school district and city to split the cost.

School district superintendent Scott Rogers said the district has discussed the idea with Tooele City Mayor Patrick Dunlavy and Brian Roth, the city’s parks and recreation director.

Dunlavy said the plan is very preliminary with a lot of work yet to do.

“We have had some discussions with the district about this possibility,” the mayor said.

The superintendent said the school district started talking about the improvements with city leaders about one year ago.

“The city was talking about putting in some softball or baseball fields at England Acres,” Rogers said. “We felt upgrading the fields to regulation at the aquatic park would work for both us and the city. The girls would have a place they could call their home.”

He said the district does not own enough property adjacent to the high school to build softball fields.

“We’re pretty much landlocked,” Rogers said. “Also, a year ago we started getting complaints about the condition of the baseball field at Dow James Park. We thought it would be good to put these two projects together.”

The superintendent said funds for the school district’s portion of the project would come from the district’s capital improvements budget.

“We would like to get the development agreement finalized with the city this fall, and get construction going after the season’s end next spring,” Rogers said. “The fields wouldn’t be ready for the upcoming season, but for the 2018-19 school year.”

Details of the projects still need to be formalized, but a new press box/announcer’s booth would be one improvement made at Dow James Field.

“We’ll tear down the announcer’s and concession booth and rebuild,” Rogers said. “There is the possibility of adding more stands for the audience. We also want to have a good playing field for the teams.”

Tooele High School baseball coach Nolan Stouder said the field at Dow James needs some tender loving care.

“We have patchy grass and dead sod, and there are problems with the lip of the grass and the infield,” Stouder said. “It takes a bit of luck for players to field ground balls. People also have cut holes in the outfield fence. I understand the field is not what it used to be 10 years ago.”

Stouder said the team could help with some of the maintenance of the field if there is an agreement with the school district and the city.

“I realize the city parks department has plenty to do with about 13 parks to take care of,” he said.

Roth said discussions with the district about the projects are still in the early stages.

“The fields are fairly old, both the softball complex and Dow James Field, and have needed to be upgraded, replaced for some time,” Roth said.

“We are in the beginning stages of investigation for design and cost analysis, and are still working on this initial process,” he added. “At this point we have not discussed future maintenance, but I would imagine the city would continue to maintain these fields.”

Roth added, “At Dow James, we will need to replace the building and upgrade the irrigation system. At the softball complex, there are several different options that we are looking at, depending again, on the cost of the different components. We should have more information and a better idea of what we are looking at in a few weeks.”