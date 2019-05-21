School district contracts with vendor for substitute services

Nationwide school staffing company to provide substitutes ♦

Tooele County School District is looking to an outside agency to provide substitute coverage for employees.

The Tooele County School Board approved the selection of ESS, a nationwide school management and staffing solution company, to fill substitutes for the school district at its May 14 meeting at the school district office.

“We have challenges in the fact that we can’t get enough substitute teachers,” said Terry Christensen, Tooele County School District human resources director. “We have seen a steady decline in substitutes available or wanting to work, which has also been the national trend due to things outside of our control.”

Both the National Education Association and the American Association of School Administrators have referred to the current shortage of substitute teachers as a nationwide problem.

The shortage of substitute teachers is the result of increased demand coupled with a decrease in supply, according to the AASA.

Increased in-service training and teacher contracts that offer additional personal leave during the day have contributed to the increased demand. Today’s low unemployment rate and competitive job market has reduced the supply of substitute teachers, with many substitute teachers finding alternative employment, according to the AASA.

Locally, the school district has stepped up recruitment, increased pay, and made efforts to coordinate building-based in-service training dates, according to Tooele County School District Superintendent Scott Rogers.

To improve the fill rate for substitute teachers, the school district put out a request for proposals for third-party vendors to supply substitute teachers.

Several large school districts in the state have started using third-party vendors for substitute teachers, according to Christensen.

Washington County School District provided a reference letter for ESS, he said.

A school district committee evaluated seven different vendors that responded to the request for proposals. ESS rated the highest on an independent scoring completed by members of the committee.

The scoring included an evaluation of each firm’s quality and experience, profile, references and financial condition as well as costs.

ESS was the unanimous recommendation of the committee.

With the board’s approval of ESS as a substitute vendor, district officials will work with ESS on contract details, which will be approved by the board at a future date.

Representatives of ESS at the May 14 board meeting said they would employ the district’s current substitutes at the same rate of pay and possibly a higher pay rate.

In addition to maintaining or increasing the pay rate, ESS will make benefits available to their substitute employees after 30 days of employment, according to the ESS representatives at the board meeting.

ESS representative said they plan to continue to recruit substitute teachers from Tooele County.

One advantage ESS will have over the school district is that as ESS employees, retired teachers won’t have the restrictions imposed by the Utah Retirement System for reemployment by the school district. That will open up the pool of potential substitute teachers to include recently retired teachers, according to ESS officials.

“We needed some kind of solution,” Rogers said. “Simply recruiting more substitutes wasn’t going to work.”