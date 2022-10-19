Tooele Transcript Bulletin – News in Tooele, Utah

October 19, 2022
School district decides to retain administrative position

When Tooele County School District announced the appointment of Jeff Wyatt as the principal of Tooele High School on Oct. 6 district officials said that Wyatt’s previous position in the district office as director of student safety and compliance would not be replaced.

Instead of replacing Wyatt, his duties would be distributed among current employees, the district announced.

However, after carefully analyzing the responsibilities of the safety and compliance director, Tooele County School District Superintendent Mark Ernst decided that the position was too large to distribute among individuals. 

There were 30 specific responsibilities identified for the student safety and compliance director. It would impact 16 different individuals if the responsibilities were distributed. There was also concern that distributing the responsibilities would not adequately address the needs throughout the district.

The position will be posted as open and a person will be hired to replace Wyatt at the district office.

 

Tim Gillie

Editor at Tooele Transcript Bulletin
Tim has been writing for the Transcript Bulletin since October 2017. In February 2019 he was named as editor. In addition to being editor, Tim continues to write about Tooele County government, education, business, real estate, housing, politics and the state Legislature.A native of Washington state and a graduate of Central Washington University, Tim became a journalist after a 20 year career with the Boy Scouts of America.

Latest posts by Tim Gillie (see all)

