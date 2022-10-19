School district decides to retain administrative position

When Tooele County School District announced the appointment of Jeff Wyatt as the principal of Tooele High School on Oct. 6 district officials said that Wyatt’s previous position in the district office as director of student safety and compliance would not be replaced.

Instead of replacing Wyatt, his duties would be distributed among current employees, the district announced.

However, after carefully analyzing the responsibilities of the safety and compliance director, Tooele County School District Superintendent Mark Ernst decided that the position was too large to distribute among individuals.

There were 30 specific responsibilities identified for the student safety and compliance director. It would impact 16 different individuals if the responsibilities were distributed. There was also concern that distributing the responsibilities would not adequately address the needs throughout the district.

The position will be posted as open and a person will be hired to replace Wyatt at the district office.