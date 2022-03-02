School district expects to be $55 million short on new junior high

Scheduled to start construction in 3 years, cost increases push elementary and high school over original estimates ♦

It looks like the Tooele County School District will have $15.6 million left to build a junior high school after building Deseret Peak High School.

However, the estimated cost of a new junior high school is $70.6 million. That leaves the school district $55 million short of what they need for the new junior high school.

Inflation and rising construction costs have wreaked havoc on cost estimates for the three new schools included in Tooele County School District’s 2020 voter approved $170 million bond.

Twenty Wells Elementary School is expected to open in the fall of 2022 at a final cost of $21.6 million, or 8% over the estimated $20 million at time of setting the bond amount.

The bid for Deseret Peak High School came in at $156.2 million — turn key with furniture, fixtures, infrastructure, and all other associated costs and fees — compared to the estimated $100 million at bond time.

And it’s not just Tooele County Schools.

Hillcrest High School in Salt Lake County opened in the fall of 2021 for $120 million, 34% over the initial estimate. Weber School District is working on a new high school that is expected to open in the fall of 2024 for $157 million.

After Deseret Peak High School is built, the school district expects to have about $15.6 million left to build a new junior high school, Tooele County School District business administrator Lark Reynolds told the school board during their Feb. 22 work session meeting.

“I just want to get this out there …,” said school board president Melissa Rich, looking at the estimated cost of $70.6 million for a junior high school. “We don’t have enough money to build a junior high, at least not from our bond money.”

The board spent at least an hour discussing possibilities for finding another $55 million.

One possibility is cost savings in the construction of the new high school.

The $156 million bid is a ceiling or high cost bid, according to Reynolds.

Ian Silva, operations manager for the school district, said the school district’s hired construction manager, Hughes General Contractors, has already started to review the bid and have found several cost savings and possible value-engineering items that may reduce the cost of construction.”

“We’re not changing programming or shrinking the school,” Silva said. “We are looking at areas where we can save costs.”

Two things that weren’t popular with school board members were going back to voters and asking for a bond for more money or issuing municipal building authority bonds, which could be done without a public vote.

“Intuitively the public knows that construction costs have gone up, but to go back to the public with a need to increase property taxes seems disingenuous after they just passed a bond,” said board member Scott Bryan. “We need to tighten our belt on all other things and really put the brakes on instead of going back to the public.”

Bryan and his fellow board members felt the same way about a municipal building authority bond.

“An MBA bond is like saying the seven of us are smarter than the majority of the community,” Bryan said. “It is not a happy way to endure us to our constituents. It’s like we know how they’re going to vote and we’re saying we don’t trust you.”

Reynolds said the school district does have about $8 million coming in each year from the state for capital improvement projects and another $8 million from the local capital bond levy.

“That’s where we have to have honest conversations about the other [capital project] stuff,” Bryan said. “We may not do fencing projects and parking lots every year. We may have to hold off on those kind of projects. … It’s not like we wouldn’t do anything, but if we did just say no to anything this year we would have a net of $16 million.”

Other possibilities discussed were looking at using more of the school district’s reserves and any unused assets that could be turned into cash.

The meeting was a work session, so no votes or decisions were made regarding the $55 million for the junior high construction which is scheduled to start in three years.