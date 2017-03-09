School district gets input on boundary changes

Comments at Wednesday night’s public hearing on local school boundaries didn’t focus on the new elementary schools opening this fall.

The star of the night was the Spanish dual language immersion program at Middle Canyon Elementary.

With the opening of Old Mill Elementary school at Stansbury Park this fall, students from the Benson Gristmill area who were bused to Copper Canyon Elementary will return to Stansbury schools, leaving room for more students at Copper Canyon.

Middle Canyon Elementary, at 679 students, is already four students over its ideal capacity of 675, and with anticipated growth, it will soon be over its “stretch” capacity of 700 students, according to school enrollment data.

Charged with balancing school enrollment in Tooele Valley while leaving room for projected growth, the Tooele County School District’s boundary committee — composed of parents and staff from affected schools — proposed three solutions to Middle Canyon’s enrollment problem.

Two of those solutions call for moving the Spanish DLI program from Middle Canyon to Copper Canyon Elementary School. One of the proposals would phase in the change over three years. The other plan would move the DLI program at one time.

Many DLI parents weren’t happy with either of those plans.

“The DLI program is not separate from the school,” said Linda Adams, Middle Canyon PTA president and parent of a DLI student. “It is not something you can pick up and move. It would be ripping away the heart of the school.”

Kerri Anderton, another DLI parent, agreed.

“It would be a mistake to move the Spanish program,” she said. “The culture has been introduced and is part of the school.”

The third option for Middle Canyon Elementary’s boundaries calls for busing around 90 students from the Carr Fork subdivision, east of Droubay Road, to Copper Canyon Elementary. Those students currently walk to Middle Canyon Elementary.

Not all parents were happy with that plan either.

“I don’t understand why the only other option to moving the DLI program is busing the students that live the farthest away to Copper Canyon,” said Tina Miles. “I love the DLI program, but I think you should move it before busing students past their neighborhood school.”

Some parents offered new solutions.

Rebecca Busico suggested closing Middle Canyon enrollment to out of boundary students, moving the behavioral education class to another school, and busing a group of students that live near Overlake to Copper Canyon instead Middle Canyon as the new boundaries propose.

“This would give room to keep the DLI program at Middle Canyon and time to see how the new charter school and other unknowns affect traditional boundaries,” she said.

Reading from the school district’s master facilities/capital management plan, Chad Ellis suggested adding two portables to Middle Canyon Elementary and leaving the boundaries alone.

“According to the plan, boundary changes and new construction shouldn’t be considered until enrollment is at 90 percent of the maximum capacity,” he said.

Ellis pointed out that, according to the facilities plan, the maximum capacity of Middle Canyon Elementary is 800 students with four portables.

The public hearing started at 7 p.m. and ended around 8:30 p.m. after 35 people spoke.

When the hearing ended, school board president Maresa Manzione said the board would vote on boundaries at its March 14 meeting to be held at 7 p.m. in the board meeting room at the school district office, 92 Lodestone Way in Tooele City.