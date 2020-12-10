School district gets top grade on audit

Tooele County School District’s independent auditors reported a passing grade for the school district’s financial records during the school board’s meeting on Tuesday night at the district office.

“”We offer an unmodified, or clean opinion, that the school district’s financial statements are presented fairly in all material respect and in compliance with generally accepted accounting practices, ” said Dave Brown, a partner with Squire, a Salt Lake City and Orem-based accounting firm.

Brown went on to say that the audit of the school district’s federal and state programs also returned an unmodified, or clean, report on compliance.

“This is the best grade we can give as auditors,” Brown said.

The school district ended their 2020 financial year with a $154.4 million total net position, including $144.6 net — less related debt — investment in capital assets, $41.1 million in restricted funds, and $31.3 million in unrestricted funds.

The majority of the restricted balance is for debt service and capital projects, according to the audit report.

“The District’s net position increased by $14.6 million during the current year,” states the audit report.

Property tax revenues increased by 8.4% in 2020 to $51.4 million, as a result of an increase in the taxable value of property and an increase in overall property tax rates, according to the audit report.

The school district’s general fund balance increased by $18,492 during the 2020 fiscal year, an increase of 0.1%.