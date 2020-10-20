School district looks at new ‘KnowWhere’ technology

Threat detector system to be tried out at Tooele HIgh School ♦

Tooele High School will soon be outfitted with a new security system that includes smart cameras, smart audio, and threat sensors — including thermal sensors — inside and out.

Tooele County School District Superintendent Scott Rogers reviewed an agreement with Drift Net Securities to install their “KnowWhere” system at no cost.

“If we don’t like it, they take it out, at no cost,” Rogers said. “If we like it, they will install it at no cost in all our schools.”

The KnowWhere System integrates indoor geospatial information with threat sensors and imaging to give school’s the ability to know where students are on campus, identify threats early, respond immediately, and provide actionable information to first responders in an emergency, all in real-time, according to KW Drift Net Securities.

“The KnowWhere System uses threat sensors and thermal imaging built into a fully integrated, patent-protected geospatial interface for school administrators and first responders to manage and respond to school safety in realtime, saving lives,” says KW Drift Net Securities on their website.

The system involves the installation of pods with smart cameras, smart audio, onboard power, and threat sensors.

Threats detected by KnowWhere include dangerous objects such as guns and knives, vandalism, fights, airborne contaminants such as gas, carbon dioxide, ethanol, and methanol fire — before smoke is detected, and gunshots including the type of weapon, number of shots fired, and location tracking in real time.

Using thermal sensing and artificial sensors, KnowWhere can detect an open gun in the parking lot and allow a lock down of the school before the gun gets inside, Rogers said.

During the Parkland shooting, police arrived and did not know the location of the shooter. Police had to go in the building and clear each section of the building before emergency medical personnel could get into the building to treat the wounded, Rogers said.

Information from KnowWhere is displayed in a 2D and 3D view of the inside and outside of the school.

The company provides one KnowWhere mobile control per school. The control is available for unlimited download on mobile or desktop devices, according to Drift Net Securities.

Our local police will have access to the information, Rogers said.

The system allows a person with a monitor to know how many people are in each room and area of the campus, both inside and outside.

Visitors can be checked-in by scanning their ID. KnowWhere checks the visitor against three federal databases.

Using KnowWhere, the visitor’s movement in the school can be tracked, location and time parameters and alerts can be set, and an alert can be generated if the visitor takes off their badge.

The whole campus or specific areas of the school campus can be locked down in three seconds

from a phone or directly from KnowWhere, using custom or pre-set messages, according to Drift Net Securities.

Rogers said that KnowWhere would not be a privacy violation.

“Nothing could be further from the truth,” he said. “It follows Utah law.”

KnowWhere will not have any student information, he said.

The system does not use school district servers or wired WiFi access.

With any new technology, there is a concern for student and employee privacy. The school district has been given assurances that this system has complied with all data privacy requirements and applicable state and federal laws, according to Rogers.

“Our main interest has been the ability to detect unsafe objects like guns or knives that are in the parking lots or in a building. It has the ability to shorten the time for law-enforcement response and to pinpoint where the risk is in the building,” said Rogers. “This should result in quicker response time since more information will be available to emergency responders.”