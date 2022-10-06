School district makes mid-year changes

New principal for Tooele High School ♦

The Tooele County School District announced some mid-year administrative changes today, Oct. 6, including a new principal for Tooele High School.

The changes started with the departure of Shaun Adams, who was serving as the district’s assistant transportation director. Adams accepted a new position in Draper.

“This was a promotion for Shaun and closer to home. We thank him for the year and a half he served in Tooele County School District and wish him the best in his new role,” wrote Tooele County School District Superintendent Mark Ernst, in an email announcing the changes.

Aaron Jarnagin, who has served as the principal of Tooele High School for the past two years, accepted the assistant transportation director position, replacing Adams.

“We believe his leadership experience and time spent as a principal at Tooele High School will be a strong asset to our Transportation Department,” Ernst said.

Jeff Wyatt, a 29-year employee of the TCSD, has been assigned as the new principal at THS, Ernst announced in an email on Thursday morning, Oct. 6. Wyatt was serving as the director of student safety and compliance for the school district.

Wyatt started his education career in 1995 teaching at Tooele Junior High School. He later taught at Tooele High School before becoming the lead teacher at Tooele High School South Campus, the forerunner of Blue Peak High School.

Wyatt has served in several administrative posts in Tooele County Schools, including assistant principal at Grantsville High School and principal of Grantsville Elementary, West Elementary, and Dugway/Vernon schools.

“Mr. Wyatt is an alum of THS who understands the traditions and history of the school. We believe he will continue with the great work Mr. Jarnagin has accomplished and we are excited for the experience and knowledge he will bring to Tooele High,” said Tooele County School District Communications Director, in a notice sent to parents.

Wyatt’s former position at the district will not be replaced. The duties will be distributed among current employees.