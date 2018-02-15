School district opens kindergarten registration

The Tooele County School District opened online kindergarten registration for the 2018-19 school year on Feb. 12.

Parents or guardians of kindergarten children who will start school this fall may register their student by going to www.tooeleschools.org, and selecting “Families/Students” from the menu bar and choosing “Registration/Enrollment” from the drop down menu and then clicking the link in the window that opens to complete online registration.

Registration will not be complete until all required documentation is taken to the student’s school.

If parents do not have access to the internet at home, they may complete this online process at the student’s school on Feb. 22 or 23 from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

To be eligible to enter kindergarten, children must be at least five years old on or before Sept. 1, 2018.

The following documentation are required before a child can officially begin kindergarten for the 2018-19 school year:

Official state birth certificate – A copy of a state birth certificate for a child born within Utah may be obtained from the Tooele County Health Department, 151 N. Main, Tooele. A copy may also be obtained from the Utah State Division of Health, 554 S. 300 East, Salt Lake City. Birth certificates for a child born outside of Utah should be obtained from the State Division of Health in the state the child was born;

Immunization record – The following are required by Utah law for a child entering school: five DTaP/DTP/DT, four Polio (IPV), two MMR (Measles, Mumps, and Rubella), three Hepatitis B, two Hepatitis A and two Varicella (Chickenpox).

Vision screening – A child under seven years of age entering school for the first time in the state of Utah must present a certificate signed by a licensed physician, optometrist, or other licensed health professional, stating that the child has received vision screening .

In addition to the above requirements, the Tooele County School District recommends a health examination by the family physician or a health clinic, a dental examination, and four doses of Haemophilus Influenzae Type B vaccine before registering.

Each child entering kindergarten must have a prescreening assessment. The assessment will be scheduled by the child’s school prior to the end of this school year. It is important the child is registered to receive an assessment time. A kindergarten orientation will be held at local schools in August where general kindergarten information will be shared.

Registration helps the school district plan around enrollment numbers for the upcoming year.

For additional information, contact the school principal at the school the kindergarten student will attend, or Jackie Gallegos at the school district office. The number is 435-833-1900, extension 1104.