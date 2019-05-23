School district picks Garbett as Guest Teacher of the Year

Michelle Garbett used to run a daycare out of her home, but three years ago she gave it up to walk into strange classrooms as a guest teacher.

Garbett was honored this year as the Tooele County School District’s Guest Teacher of the Year.

“I like the flexibility,” Garbett said. “And I love teaching and working with kids.”

Armed with her training from the school district and lesson plans from the teacher, Garbett goes into classrooms as a guest teacher — formerly known as a substitute teacher — about four days a week during the school year.

Her responsibility is to make sure that students continue to learn while the teacher is gone, according to Dawn Alys Capito, guest teacher coordinator for the school district.

Garbett was chosen as the guest teacher of the year by a district selection committee from among several guest teachers nominated by teachers, according to Capitio.

The committee looks at feedback scores from teachers, the number of times the substitute’s name appears on the number one preferred list of teachers, how often they work, and comments by the nominating teachers, according to Capitio.

“Michelle is an outstanding guest teacher,” Capito said. “Teachers and students enjoy having her come and teach.”

Garbett spent a week in a classroom for a teacher that had to leave unexpectedly after a family member suddenly passed away.

The teacher did not have time to prepare lesson plans and instructions, but Garbett was able to step in and keep the students learning what they needed to learn, Capito said.

Her favorite classes to teach are special education and life skill classes at the elementary level.

Garbett offers some simple advice to would be guest teachers.

“Don’t make judgments about the kids,” she said. “Don’t assume anything about them, but enjoy the students.”