School district picks new area directors to supervise schools

New digital education director also announced ♦

Three new geographical area directors will oversee Tooele County public schools starting July 1.

Tooele County School District Superintendent Scott Rogers announced the appointment of Bryce Eardley as area director for Tooele area schools, JoAn Coon for Stansbury Park area schools, and Mark Ernst for Grantsville area schools. The Grantsville area will also include Wendover and Dugway schools.

The assignments are effective July 1, 2017.

“Consultants from the University of Virginia recommended the organization by geographical area,” Rogers said. “The new structure balances the number of schools that report to each director and the geographical alignment will help with vertical integration from elementary through high school.”

The three area directors will replace the district level positions of elementary director and secondary director.

Coon, who will be the Stansbury area director, was the elementary education director.

With the opening of Old Mill Elementary School, the elementary director would have had 16 schools to work with, according to Rogers.

“That’s just too many schools for one director to supervise,” he said. “Among other things, I want to see the directors getting into classrooms. With 16 schools that just wouldn’t happen.”

Secondary education director Hal Strain will step into a new position for the district. He will become the digital education director. His duties will include launching the school district’s online kindergarten through twelfth grade school called Blue Peak Online.

The district will be able to add the two new administrative positions without affecting the current budget, according to Rogers.

Strain’s position as digital education director will be covered by state funds that will come from the additional 1,000 students the district expects to enroll in the online school.

The new five by five schedule — a total of ten classes for each student with five classes each day — has increased enrollment in career and technology education enough that the principal position at the Community Learning Center/Blue Peak High School is covered by CTE funds, Rogers said.

The funds previously budgeted for the CLC/Blue Peak High school principal will cover the other new director position, he added.

The area director assignments have caused a few changes in building administration assignments, according to Rogers.

Kendall Topham will take over for Eardley as the principal of the CLC/Blue Peak High School. Topham was the CLC/Blue Peak assistant principal.

Mark Brunsdale, assistant principal of Clarke Johnsen Junior High School, will move the CLC/Blue Peak High School as assistant principal.

Jared Small, principal of Clarke Johnsen Junior High, will move to Grantsville High School as principal, replacing Ernst.

Andy Carlsen, assistant principal at Stansbury High School, will take over as principal at Clarke Johnsen Junior High.

A replacement for Carlsen at Stansbury High School has not been named.

Terri Chynoweth will move from Middle Canyon Elementary, where she was the assistant principal, to Clarke Johnsen Junior High as assistant principal.

The new administrative assignments will be effective as of July 1, 2017, according to Rogers.

“With change comes some apprehension, but there is also opportunity for growth that comes with any new challenge,” he said. “We appreciate the fine job our administrators have done in their current assignments and wish them well in these new assignments.”