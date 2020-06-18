School district proposes $187 million budget

No increase in local property tax revenue proposed ♦

It’s budget time for the Tooele County School District.

The Tooele County School Board will hold a public hearing before they vote on their 2021 fiscal year budget on June 23.

The public hearing will be held at 7 p.m. at the school district office, but due to COVID-19 in-person attendance will be limited so electronic options will be available.

The first version of the proposed budget, unveiled by school district business administrator Lark Reynolds at the school board’s June 9 online meeting, shows a 5.5% increase in total revenue.

The majority of that increase in revenue comes from an anticipated 9.4% increase in state revenue.

State revenue figures may change following the state Legisature’s special session to revise the state budget considering an anticipated drop in revenue due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

However, legislative leaders have announced that they will not cut education spending, but the revised budget will increase the student-based funding by 1.8% in addition to $50 million in enrollment growth funded in the base budget.

Additionally, $125 million from the CARES funding will be allocated to boost online education and access, according to a press release from the Utah state Senate.

The school district’s proposed 2021 budget does not include an increase in local property tax revenue. Version 1 of the proposed budget shows a 0.2% decrease in local property tax revenue.

Looking at expenses aggregated by function, 54% of the budget will be spent on instructional expenses. The lowest percentage of expenses is 0.56% to be spent on district administration, which includes expenses for operation of the school board and the superintendent’s office.

To submit a comment for the budget public hearing, people need to email Board of Education president Maresa Manzione at mmanzione@tooeleschools.org on June 23 between 6-7 p.m.

Following the state’s yellow COVID-19 pandemic recovery restrictions, in-person attendance at the meeting is limited. Social distancing and masks are encouraged for anyone in attendance. Online participation is encouraged through the school district’s Facebook page.

The proposed budget is available online at www.tooeleschools.org/apps/pages/budgets.